Kia EV9 to arrive in the US country next year

Kia EV9 electric vehicle to arrive in the US in second half of 2023: Everything you need to know

The EV9 features a big 27in display that replaces traditional instruments and showcases infotainment information.

Kia at the New York Auto Show announced that its ‘EV9 SUV’ will be available in the US market in the second half of 2023. Back in November, Kia offered an early look at the concept EV9. It said the EV offers up to 300 miles of range and 350kW charging that boosts the battery level from 10 percent to 80 percent in 30 minutes.

Kia  EV9 specifications:

The EV9 is a large SUV with a total length of around 5 meters. Despite the size, Kia claims it can get accelerate from 0-100km/h in five seconds. In terms of range, the SUV will have approximately 540km on a full charge. It can also provide 100km driving range with a six-minute charge.

The EV9 features a big 27in a display that replaces traditional instruments and showcases infotainment information. Climate controls to navigation will be accessed through this screen.

As per reports on the internet, the EV9 will be the first Kia to be offered with the firm’s ‘Automode’ assisted driving technology, which should allow the car to control its own acceleration, braking, lane position and steering in some situations

Meanwhile, Kia may soon make an announcement that it will be entering the Indian electric car segment. The South Korean automaker will be launching the Kia EV6 in India, as early as June this year. Currently, there’s no official confirmation about the launch so far. The report suggests that Kia will be introducing the EV6 as a completely built unit (CBU). This will mean that Kia won’t be bringing a lot of changes to the EV6 model selling outside India.

The EV6 comes in two variants with different battery packs. One is 58.0 kWh unit and the other uses a 77.4 kWh unit. The 58.0 kWh battery comes with a 168kW rear motor which produces 167 horsepower and a claimed range of 373 km.

In the US, the Kia EV6 is priced at $33,400 (roughly Rs 25.5 lakh) after the tax credit offered by the country’s government. In India, expect a much higher price tag.

  • Published Date: April 14, 2022 4:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 14, 2022 4:56 PM IST

News

