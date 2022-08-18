comscore Kia India introduces India's fastest electric charging stations for EVs
News

Kia India introduces India's fastest electric charging stations for EVs

automobile

Kia India recently launched its first fully electric car, Kia EV6 in India which is based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform

Kia EV6

Kia India launches India's fastest EV charger

Kia India claims that it has inaugurated the fastest ‘240kWh’ charger for EV passenger vehicles. This new DC EV charger has been established in Kochi. Kia plans to build a network of charging stations. The customers can avail the charging facility at the Kochi dealership by paying per use. Kia India will also accommodate the charging needs of EVs from other OEMs through these charging stations. Earlier this year, the South Korean brand under Hyundai’s umbrella also launched Gurgaon’s fastest ‘150kWh’ charger for passenger cars in July 2022. Also Read - India gets its first air-conditioned electric double-decker bus in Mumbai

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “These are exciting times for EVs, and we aim not just to be a part of the mobility revolution of EVs in India but to make EV ownership aspirational, accessible, and inclusive. Our global best EV, Kia EV6, launched in India earlier this year, is the perfect illustration of our philosophy. Subsequently, launching this 240-kWh DC fast charger for EV passenger vehicles in Kochi brings me immense joy. This is a significant milestone for us at Kia India as we continue strengthening our commitment to developing EV infrastructure in the country and contributing to India’s mobility growth story. Our EV journey in India does not stop here, in fact, we are in the process of setting up more charging stations at our EV dealerships across the country, ensuring superior customer experience and reducing the issue of charging time and range anxiety that usually follows EV customers.” Also Read - Tata Motors to provide over 900 electric buses to Bengaluru city

Kia India recently launched its first fully electric car, Kia EV6 in India which is based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform and features Kia’s “Opposites United” design philosophy. Kia EV6 offers a range of 528 km on a full charge. Kia claims EV6 can be charged 10-80 percent in up to 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger. However, this speed can’t be achieved even with the fastest charger Kia just integrated in India. Kia claims it will launch its first India-centric EV by 2025. Also Read - Ola’s electric car could arrive on August 15, hints CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

  • Published Date: August 18, 2022 10:26 PM IST

