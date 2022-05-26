Kia India Opens Bookings For Ev6 Check Booking Details Expected Price

Kia India today announced that they are starting the bookings for its premium EV offering, the Kia EV6. The new car is built on Kia’s dedicated EV platform, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). This will be Kia’s first EV in the Indian market. Also Read - Kia EV6 India Launch: View pics, pricing details of upcoming electric car

Expected price and Booking Details

The vehicle can be booked with a token amount of Rs 3 lakh exclusively through 15 select dealerships across 12 cities in India. Customers can also log on to the Kia India website using the link – www.kia.com/in/ to book the EV6. Also Read - Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India

It is important to note that the EV6 will be available to 100 exclusive customers in 2022 on a first-come, first-serve basis. The car is imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Kia has announced that the car is scheduled to launch in the country in the first week of June 2022. While the price hasn’t been disclosed, we are expecting it to start under Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - Kia EV9 electric vehicle to arrive in the US in second half of 2023: Everything you need to know

View detailed pics of the EV6 here.

Kia EV6 Features

The Kia EV6 will be available in India in exclusive GT Line trims and comes equipped with technologies like the multi-charging system: a charging system that operates with both 400V and 800V chargers without the need of an additional controller. The list also includes key features like:

-The car’s fast charging tech charges the vehicle from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes using a 350KWh charger

-It also has a feature which allows the vehicle to power other devices (enough to power a medium-size home AC) by employing a 2-way charging technology.

-The car also gets a dual motor All wheel drive (AWD) system for enhanced acceleration and all-weather grip.

-Drive modes include Normal, Sport and Eco modes. Owners will be able to experience a significant performance & efficiency change to suit their requirements with these modes.

-Kia also gets smart regrenerative braking. The braking system recuperates kinetic energy to maximize driving range and efficiency. The EV6 comes equipped with six regenerative braking levels (none, 1 to 3, ‘i-PEDAL’, or auto mode), where-in ‘i-PEDAL’ driving mode allows the car to harvest the maximum amount of energy from its brakes and enables the driver to bring the vehicle to a gentle halt without needing to push the brake pedal.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “The Indian automotive industry is transforming, and Kia is at the forefront of this transformation. Time and again, we have proven it through our world-class products and services that cater to not just to the unmet but also the unfelt needs of Indians. The introduction of EV6 in the country reiterates the same. The EV6 is a wonderful combination of bold design, progressive engineering, innovative technologies, and exciting electric performance. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the finest Kia offering that we are getting to the market.”