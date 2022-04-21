Kia India Reveals Booking Date For First Electric Car Kia Ev6 Check Details

Kia EV6 electric car is the company’s first-ever take on the all-electric segment. The EV6 has managed to grab eyeballs in different parts of the globe and it is finally coming to India. However, don’t expect it to take over Indian roads anytime soon. The company will only be offering a very limited number of cars in the first round of booking. This might be Kia testing the Indian waters with its premium EV offering. Sources have told BGR.in that the company might initially introduce only 100 units in the Indian market. Also Read - Kia EV9 electric vehicle to arrive in the US in second half of 2023: Everything you need to know

Kia EV6 is the first BEV from the South Korean company that is owned Hyundai. The car was globally launched in the month of March last year. Almost one year after that, Kia will be opening bookings for the new EV. In a statement, Kia said that the brand will only be bringing limited units of the car, and bookings of the vehicle will commence on May 26, 2022. The launch date hasn’t been specified yet. Kia claims the launch will immediately follow the opening of bookings. Also Read - India-bound electric car Kia EV6 spotted undisguised on Hyderabad roads

The new Kia EV6 has been built on the company’s new dedicated EV platform E-GMP. Kia EV6 is an exclusive offering from Kia India. The car has been spotted testing on the roads of Hyderabad and that too is undisguised. This was a strong hint that the car will get its launch date soon. Also Read - Kia to launch its first electric car in India by June 2022: Report

Kia EV6 India Pricing

The Kia EV6 will be imported to India as a completely built unit (CBUs). Considering that the car is not built in India, it will be attracting a lot of custom duty on its original price tag, that is the reason the car is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 40 lakh to Rs 60 lakh.

Kia EV6 specifications

The Kia EV6 gets a WLTP range of up to 528 km, according to the global website. The range of the variant launched in India may vary depending on the price. In terms of charging, the vehicle can get an immediate boost with just a few minutes of charging. Kia claims the EV6 can get enough charge to run 100 km in just 4.5 minutes (in test conditions). The charging might vary depending on the charger as well as the current battery percentage of the car.