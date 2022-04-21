comscore Kia India reveals booking date for first electric car Kia EV6: Check details
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Kia India Reveals Booking Date For First Electric Car Kia Ev6 Check Details
News

Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India

automobile

The Kia EV6 will be imported to India as a completely built unit (CBUs). Considering that the car is not built in India, it will be attracting a lot of custom duty

Kia EV6

Kia EV6 launch date to announced soon

Kia EV6 electric car is the company’s first-ever take on the all-electric segment. The EV6 has managed to grab eyeballs in different parts of the globe and it is finally coming to India. However, don’t expect it to take over Indian roads anytime soon. The company will only be offering a very limited number of cars in the first round of booking. This might be Kia testing the Indian waters with its premium EV offering. Sources have told BGR.in that the company might initially introduce only 100 units in the Indian market. Also Read - Kia EV9 electric vehicle to arrive in the US in second half of 2023: Everything you need to know

Kia EV6 is the first BEV from the South Korean company that is owned Hyundai. The car was globally launched in the month of March last year. Almost one year after that, Kia will be opening bookings for the new EV. In a statement, Kia said that the brand will only be bringing limited units of the car, and bookings of the vehicle will commence on May 26, 2022. The launch date hasn’t been specified yet. Kia claims the launch will immediately follow the opening of bookings. Also Read - India-bound electric car Kia EV6 spotted undisguised on Hyderabad roads

The new Kia EV6 has been built on the company’s new dedicated EV platform E-GMP. Kia EV6 is an exclusive offering from Kia India. The car has been spotted testing on the roads of Hyderabad and that too is undisguised. This was a strong hint that the car will get its launch date soon. Also Read - Kia to launch its first electric car in India by June 2022: Report

Kia EV6 India Pricing

The Kia EV6 will be imported to India as a completely built unit (CBUs). Considering that the car is not built in India, it will be attracting a lot of custom duty on its original price tag, that is the reason the car is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 40 lakh to Rs 60 lakh.

Kia EV6 specifications

The Kia EV6 gets a WLTP range of up to 528 km, according to the global website. The range of the variant launched in India may vary depending on the price. In terms of charging, the vehicle can get an immediate boost with just a few minutes of charging. Kia claims the EV6 can get enough charge to run 100 km in just 4.5 minutes (in test conditions). The charging might vary depending on the charger as well as the current battery percentage of the car.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 21, 2022 4:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 21, 2022 5:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India
automobile
Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India
Google Pixel Watch major specifications revealed

Wearables

Google Pixel Watch major specifications revealed

EV battery explosion claims one life and leaves two injured

automobile

EV battery explosion claims one life and leaves two injured

Google to kill call recording apps starting May 11: What this means for you

Apps

Google to kill call recording apps starting May 11: What this means for you

Apple ordered to pay $1,000 to customer over lack of iPhone charger

News

Apple ordered to pay $1,000 to customer over lack of iPhone charger

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India

Google Pixel Watch major specifications revealed

EV battery explosion claims one life and leaves two injured

Google to kill call recording apps starting May 11: What this means for you

Apple ordered to pay $1,000 to customer over lack of iPhone charger

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India

automobile

Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India
Kia EV9 to arrive in the US next year

automobile

Kia EV9 to arrive in the US next year
India-bound electric car Kia EV6 spotted undisguised on Hyderabad roads

automobile

India-bound electric car Kia EV6 spotted undisguised on Hyderabad roads
Kia to launch its first electric car in India by June 2022: Report

Electric Vehicle

Kia to launch its first electric car in India by June 2022: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Ducati Multistrada V2 भारत में जल्द होगी लॉन्च, जानें इस एडवेंचर टूरर में क्या कुछ होगा खास

Free Fire MAX में इस तरह आसानी से पाएं रमजान टोकन, मिलेंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Free Fire Film Release Countdown इवेंट: 25 अप्रैल तक सिर्फ लॉगिन करने पर मिलेंगे एक्सक्लूसिव रिवॉर्ड्स

बिना चार्जर के आईफोन बेचना एप्पल को पड़ा महंगा, देना पड़ेगा हजार डॉलर का जुर्माना

OTT Release This Week: ‘लंदन फाइल्स’ से लेकर ‘गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी’ इस हफ्ते OTT पर आ रहा काफी कुछ खास...

Latest Videos

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review

Reviews

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review
BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global
Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

News

Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India
automobile
Kia EV6 bookings to open soon, only limited number of cars to be offered in India
Google Pixel Watch major specifications revealed

Wearables

Google Pixel Watch major specifications revealed
EV battery explosion claims one life and leaves two injured

automobile

EV battery explosion claims one life and leaves two injured
Google to kill call recording apps starting May 11: What this means for you

Apps

Google to kill call recording apps starting May 11: What this means for you
Apple ordered to pay $1,000 to customer over lack of iPhone charger

News

Apple ordered to pay $1,000 to customer over lack of iPhone charger

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers