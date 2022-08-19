Kia India Sells 3 Lakh Units Of Seltos Suv Before Completing 3 Years In Inida

Kia India’s mid-sized SUV, Kia Seltos has crossed the 3-lakh sales milestone in India. Kia further said that the Seltos is yet to complete 3 years in the market. Kia Seltos recently made some changes to its line-up of variants and announced that it will make 6-airbags standard across all variants. This ofcourse came with a price hike to the base variant as well. The car will be completing three years in India on August 22. Also Read - Kia India introduces India's fastest electric charging stations for EVs

Kia Seltos is in a highly competitive segment and it rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and more. The SUV was the first Kia product to be launched in India and still is the most popular product in their line-up in India. The car accounts for close to 60 percent of the company's total sales in the country. Kia has also exported the Seltos to overseas market. The company exported 1,03,033 Seltos units, to more than 91 countries, from the Kia India Anantapur plant.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, "Being our first product in India, the Seltos has played a pivotal role in charting Kia's success story here. With Seltos, Kia India was able to establish itself as a true disruptor and was able to cement its position in country's top 5 car manufacturers within just two months of commencement of sales in the country. With Seltos, we wanted to offer a world class product that addressed the unmet needs of Indian customers, and the great response we've received is a testimony to the fact that we have achieved what we initially set out for. We are happy to see today that, Seltos has made its mark not only in its segment but on the overall Indian auto industry; it is amongst the most sought-after cars by the new age Indian customers."

He further added, “Very recently, we introduced six airbags as standard on the Seltos, which was yet again a segment first offering. With such regular updates in our products, and a strong customer centric approach, we are very optimistic about continuing our growth momentum and emerge as a much stronger brand in the days to come.”

Kia India recently crossed the 5-lakh sales milestone in the country, with Seltos contributing to close to 60 percent to the overall sales. While 58% of the Seltos sales come from its top variants, the automatic options of the vehicle contribute to around 25%. The iMT technology was also received well with 1 out of every 10 Seltos buyers opting for it in 2022. Also. For customers, the most popular variant is HTX Petrol, and the most popular colour is White. The demand for the petrol and diesel variant of the Seltos is balanced, with around 46% of the customers preferring the diesel variants of the Seltos.