comscore Kia India sells 3 lakh units of Seltos SUV before completing 3 years in Inida
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Kia India Sells 3 Lakh Units Of Seltos Suv Before Completing 3 Years In Inida
News

Kia Seltos SUV reaches 3 lakh sales mark ahead of completing three years in Indian market

automobile

While 58% of the Kia Seltos sales come from its top variants, the automatic options of the vehicle contribute to around 25%.

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos crosses 3 lakh sales mark in India

Kia India’s mid-sized SUV, Kia Seltos has crossed the 3-lakh sales milestone in India. Kia further said that the Seltos is yet to complete 3 years in the market. Kia Seltos recently made some changes to its line-up of variants and announced that it will make 6-airbags standard across all variants. This ofcourse came with a price hike to the base variant as well. The car will be completing three years in India on August 22. Also Read - Kia India introduces India's fastest electric charging stations for EVs

Kia Seltos is in a highly competitive segment and it rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and more. The SUV was the first Kia product to be launched in India and still is the most popular product in their line-up in India. The car accounts for close to 60 percent of the company’s total sales in the country. Kia has also exported the Seltos to overseas market. The company exported 1,03,033 Seltos units, to more than 91 countries, from the Kia India Anantapur plant. Also Read - Indian govt to form panel to seek views on universal charger model

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, ”Being our first product in India, the Seltos has played a pivotal role in charting Kia’s success story here. With Seltos, Kia India was able to establish itself as a true disruptor and was able to cement its position in country’s top 5 car manufacturers within just two months of commencement of sales in the country. With Seltos, we wanted to offer a world class product that addressed the unmet needs of Indian customers, and the great response we’ve received is a testimony to the fact that we have achieved what we initially set out for. We are happy to see today that, Seltos has made its mark not only in its segment but on the overall Indian auto industry; it is amongst the most sought-after cars by the new age Indian customers.” Also Read - India moves up in global rankings for average mobile data speeds: Report

He further added, “Very recently, we introduced six airbags as standard on the Seltos, which was yet again a segment first offering. With such regular updates in our products, and a strong customer centric approach, we are very optimistic about continuing our growth momentum and emerge as a much stronger brand in the days to come.”

Kia India recently crossed the 5-lakh sales milestone in the country, with Seltos contributing to close to 60 percent to the overall sales. While 58% of the Seltos sales come from its top variants, the automatic options of the vehicle contribute to around 25%. The iMT technology was also received well with 1 out of every 10 Seltos buyers opting for it in 2022. Also. For customers, the most popular variant is HTX Petrol, and the most popular colour is White. The demand for the petrol and diesel variant of the Seltos is balanced, with around 46% of the customers preferring the diesel variants of the Seltos.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 19, 2022 9:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to check free RAM slots in Windows 11/10
How To
How to check free RAM slots in Windows 11/10
WhatsApp to soon let users view status updates within the chat list

Apps

WhatsApp to soon let users view status updates within the chat list

Scorpio Classic 2022 introductory prices revealed: Check all details

automobile

Scorpio Classic 2022 introductory prices revealed: Check all details

Double-decker electric BEST buses may start running on Mumbai roads later this year

automobile

Double-decker electric BEST buses may start running on Mumbai roads later this year

IRCTC floats tender to monetise passenger data: What that means

News

IRCTC floats tender to monetise passenger data: What that means

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp to soon let users view status updates within the chat list

Scorpio Classic 2022 introductory prices revealed: Check all details

IRCTC floats tender to monetise passenger data: What that means

Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based SUV spotted again: Check details

Using VPN on your iPhone? An iOS bug could be leaking all your data

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)
World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here

Features

World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here
Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More

News

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999