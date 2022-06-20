Kia India Sells Over 1 5 Lakh Units Of Sonet Suv In Under 2 Years

Kia India has announced that the Sonet SUV has achieved the milestone of selling 1.5 lakh units since its launch in 2020. The car has managed to get these sales figures in just under two years after its launch in September 2020. The new milestone has been reached at a time when Kia’s parent brand launched a new facelifted version of its compact SUV Venue. The Kia Sonet SUV and the Venue use the same platform as well as the same engine options. Kia claims that the Sonet has a market share of almost 15 percent in the compact SUV category. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki to Kia: Check top 5 best-selling car brands in India

Kia has claimed that the Kia Sonet has contributed over 32 percent of the sales of the automobile company. The introduction of the new vehicle has also expanded the market of the compact SUV segment. Sonet was also one of the first cars to introduce iMT technology in India. Kia claims that 25% of Sonet sold were equipped with the new iMT technology.

Additionally, Kia Sonet registered the maximum number of sales for its top variants. According to the company, the top variants contributed 26 percent of the overall sales. In terms of demand for automatic transmission, the Kia Sonet registered sales of 22%. The Sonet has also been popular with a diesel powertrain which contributes 41% to the overall sales. The two most preferred colours for Sonet are Glacier White Pearl and Aurora Black Pearl, with a 44% contribution in the overall dispatches.

The Kia Sonet is offered in a dual trim concept of Tech Line and GT-Line with multiple powertrain options to suit virtually all requirements in this segment. With safety concerns increasing, the Sonet further solidifies its value proposition in the segment with minimum four airbags as standard, even in the lower variants.

Commenting on this milestone, Myung-sik Sohn – Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “We are delighted that Sonet has added 1.5 Lakh customers to the Kia India family. Today’s evolved urban Indian customer is dynamic, tech-savvy, and bold, and we are incredibly proud to have developed a product that has proven to be the right companion for them. The Sonet has won several accolades not only for its design, performance, and practicality but also by creating favourability for iMT and introducing the only Diesel AT in the segment. In April this year, we added 4 airbags as standard across even the lower variants of Sonet, further enhancing the vehicle’s safety and propelling its popularity.”