Kia India has introduced India’s fastest charger for passenger vehicles at its dealership in Gurugram. The new charger has a capacity of 150 kWh. The new DC fast charger is installed at Dhingra Kia, Gurgaon. Kia recently launched its first electric vehicle in the Indian market Kia EV6. This new electric car will benefit from the latest charging facility introduced in Gurugram. Also Read - Hyundai, Kia raided by German authorities over allegations of altering vehicular emissions

The South Korean company aims to expand the EV infrastructure in the country and will be setting up more charging stations this year, across its EV dealerships. Also Read - Kia Carens scores three stars in Global NCAP crash test: Watch video

According to Kia, the 150 kWh EV charging station can provide 10-80 percent of charging in less than 42 minutes (may vary depending on the model). Customers can visit the Gurugram dealership to access the charging by paying as per the usage. Also Read - Kia Sonet SUV achieves sales milestone of 1.5 lakh units in India within two years

Kia’s first electric vehicle, Kia EV6 is based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform and features Kia’s “Opposites United” design philosophy. Kia EV6 offers a range of 528 km on a full charge.

Apart from the EV6, Kia has plans to launch more electric vehicles in the country. As part of its EV roadmap, Kia will be launching its India-centric EV by 2025.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “We started with the ambition of making EV ownership aspirational and launched our global best EV – the Kia EV6 in India, earlier this year. To take things further, we’re now incredibly excited to inaugurate the first DC fast charger for passenger vehicles with 150 kWh charging capacity, playing our role in India’s EV growth story.”

Sohn further added, “At Kia India, it is our constant endeavour to provide a superior customer experience and we believe that such fast-charging solutions will take away issues of range anxiety & charging time that EV owners face. We have begun the journey of providing an unparalleled EV experience across all our EV dealerships in the country and here, we will be able to cater to the charging requirements of EVs from other OEMs as well. We shall be installing a total of 15 such chargers across 12 cities by August, 2022, and are hopeful that such small steps will go a long way in fostering EV adoption in the country. “