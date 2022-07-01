comscore Kia Seltos SUV, Carens helps the company achieve the best monthly sales in India
Kia Seltos, Kia Carens help company achieve best monthly, half-yearly sales ever

Kia India claimed that it registered the best half-yearly sale ever in India. Seltos was the best-selling brand for the company. It sold a total of 48,320 units

Kia Carens

Kia unveiled the Kia Carens earlier this year

Kia India registered its highest monthly sales in the month of June. The company claims that it sold 24,024 units of its cars in June 2022. Kia India has also claimed that it has also crossed the 1 lakh sales mark in the first 6 months of 2022, dispatching 1,21,808 units in the domestic market. Also Read - Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveiled: View pics

Kia India has registered 60 percent Y-o-Y growth over June 2021 and 26% over H1, 2021. The Kia Seltos and Carens are the primary volume generators for the brand. The Kia Seltos sold a total of 8,388 and Kia Carens, the latest entrant has acquired sales of 7,895 unit. Kia Sonet compact SUV has sold a total of 7,455 units. The fourth car model sold 285 units in total. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N launched in India at Rs 11.99 lakh : Check booking and delivery details

Kia Seltos, Kia Carens throttle sales

Kia India claimed that it registered the best half-yearly sale ever in India. Seltos was the best-selling brand for the company. It sold a total of 48,320 units, while Sonet sold 40,687 units in the first half of CY 2022. The company’s highest-ever half-yearly sales was supported by its latest RV – the Carens, which contributed almost 25% to the overall sales with 30,953 units sold in the first 5 months of its launch. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N launch: Here are six SUVs that it will have to compete with

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President & Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, “The immense love we are getting from the people of India is the result of the strong foundation of Kia in the country, backed by extensive research and customer-centricity. Despite the global supply chain constraints, we are still managing to achieve milestones in record time. This wouldn’t have been possible without our customers’ trust in the brand. We are deeply humbled for their continued support, and we promise to keep trying to enhance their buying and ownership journey further.”

He further added, “We are well aware of the growing waiting period on our models but we are taking adequate measures to optimise the production and deliver to our customers at the earliest possible.”

  • Published Date: July 1, 2022 7:28 PM IST

