Kia Sonet X-Line launched in India at Rs 13.39 lakh: All you need to know

News

Kia Sonet X-Line launched in India at starting price of Rs 13.39 lakh: Details here

automobile

The Sonet X-Line trim is offered in ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite Exterior colour’ with sage dual tone Interior and crystal Cut Alloys with Black High Gloss (R16 - 40.64 cm (16-inch).

Kia India, one of the fastest-growing carmakers in the country, today introduced the range-topping ‘X-Line’ trim of its compact SUV, the Kia Sonet. The Sonet X-Line trim is offered in ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite Exterior colour’ with sage dual tone Interior and crystal Cut Alloys with Black High Gloss (R16 – 40.64 cm (16-inch). It is offered exclusively in 1.0 T-GDi petrol engine with 7DCT configuration and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine with 6AT configuration. Inside, the X-Line comes with sports seats wrapped in leatherette upholstery with orange stitching and ‘X-Line’ logos, leatherette-wrapped flat-bottom steering and a black headliner. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to Tata Nexon: Top 5 SUVs with highest mileage in India

Kia Sonet X-Line Price And Availability

The company has introduced the Sonet X-Line at a starting price of Rs 13,39,000 (ex-showroom, pan India) which can be booked across all authorized Kia India dealerships in the country and through the company’s official website www.kia.com/in. Also Read - Tata Nexon to Kia Sonet: Top 5 best-selling compact SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh

Speaking on the introduction of Sonet X-Line, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “We, at Kia India, are constantly in pursuit of living up to the requirement of modern-age customers through exciting products. With the Sonet X-Line, we have showcased our designing prowess and offered a stylish & differentiated -looking compact SUV that truly complement the exciting exteriors and energetic interiors.” Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Top 5 most fuel-efficient SUVs in India 2022

He further added, “With a contribution of over 32% to KIN’s total sales, the Sonet has cemented itself as a segment disruptor and sculpted a niche for itself. We are certain that the Sonet X-Line will elevate the brand’s profile among upwardly mobile, young and savvy consumers who are seeking a premium and exclusive SUV this festive season.”

Sonet X-Line gets below upgrades over GTX+

Kia Signature Tiger nose grill – Black High Gloss
Diamond knurling pattern – Piano Black
Turbo Shaped Masculine piano black Front skid plates with Dark Hyper Metal Accents
Dark chrome Fog lamp garnish
Piano Black Outside mirror LED turn signal
Side door Dark Hyper Metal garnish
Silver brake callipers
Shark Fin Antenna – Matte graphite
X-Line Emblem
Piano Black Rear Skid Plate with Dark Hyper Metal Accents
Piano Black Dual Muffler Design
Leatherette Sports Seats with Orange Stitching & X-Line logo
Leatherette wrapped D-cut steering wheel with Orange Stitching & Sonet logo
Xclusive Premium Black headliner

This newly introduced variant sits atop the current top variant GTX+ 1.0 T-GDi with 7DCT and 1.5-litre CRDi with 6AT.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2022 12:12 PM IST
