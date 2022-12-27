comscore Kinetic Luna may return to Indian market but with a big change
News

Kinetic Luna may return to Indian market but with a big change

automobile

Kinetic Luna, which once ruled the moped market in India, is set to make a comeback but in a new avatar and electric technology.

kineticluna

Kinetic, the brand that once was ubiquitous in India’s scooter and moped market, is expected to make a comeback soon. The company has announced that it will bring back the Kinetic Luna that brought a revolution in India’s mobility market 50 years back. But this will not be the same as the previous model. It will be electric moped, or rather an electric scooter.

Kinetic Engineering Ltd. (KEL) announced it has begun the production of the chassis and other components required for the assembly of what the next Kinetic moped will turn out to be. An HT Auto report said that the company has revealed in a regulatory filing that the EV would be sold by Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions.

Ajinkya Firodia, managing director of KEL, commented on the occassion, highlighting that the internal combustion engine model of Luna sold more than 2,000 units a day at its peak time. He hopes the electric model would perform the same way. “We expect this business to add over Rs 30 crore annually over the next two-three years as the volumes of the E-Luna increase. This will also help KEL to boost its presence in the EV segment,” Firodia was quoted as saying.

The regulatory filing by KEL highlights that the upcoming electric Luna will pack everything that the current market demands, especially when the adoption of EVs is increasing in the country. The electric Luna would be meant for customers in the low-tier market and the load carrier category as an all-electric last-mile mobility medium. But while KEL has given us a rough idea of what its first electric scooter would be, it has not revealed the specifics, such as the engine details, battery pack capacity, and price. There is also no information on when the electric Luna would arrive in the market.

  • Published Date: December 27, 2022 11:25 AM IST
