KTM launches new special edition KTM RC 200, KTM RC 390: Price, other details

KTM has unveiled a new special edition RC model inspired by its MotoGP racing bikes. The motorcycle brand has started bookings for these models at KTM showrooms across the country.

The KTM RC range brings ‘racetrack DNA to the street’ which the company claims is inspired by the race craft of its supersport models. KTM claims the 2022 KTM RC range has undergone a significant transformation, with all-new chassis, improved ergonomics, class-leading performance, and Grand Prix-inspired electronics. Now, with the special GP Edition, the KTM RC 390 & 200 get a visually striking look that has been made to match the rides on the track.

Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd.: “The fully faired KTM RC motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. The next-gen KTM RC range has brought in younger and performance-focused customers, helping us strengthen our position in the premium performance motorcycle segment. The special GP edition launched today complements the aggressive performance bias of the motorcycle with a livery that showcases its racing genes.”

The GP special edition variants will be sold along with the existing KTM RC range at the same price – KTM RC 390 GP: Rs 3,16,070 (Ex-showroom Delhi) and KTM RC 200 GP: Rs 2,14,688 (Ex-showroom Delhi). KTM RC fans can choose a street-focused or a track-focused look on their Grand-Prix-inspired KTM RC motorcycles with racetrack DNA.

Highlights of the KTM RC 390 GP

● Unique KTM Orange with GP livery

● Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC)

● Quickshifter+ as standard

● Lean-Angle sensitive Cornering ABS

● Dual-Channel ABS with SUPERMOTO mode

● TFT multicolor display with KTM MY RIDE

● Power assisted anti-hopping slipper clutch – PASC TM

● 373cc state-of-the-art, single cylinder, 4-valve, liquid cooled, DOHC engine

● Race derived design with split-steel trellis frame

● WP APEX USD forks & WP APEX adjustable monoshock

● Dependable BYBRE brakes with 320mm and 230 mm discs with dual-channel ABS

● Larger 13.7 Liter fuel tank for excellent range

● Handlebar with 2-step height adjust

● LED Headlamps, tail lamps & integrated LED blinkers

● Kerb weight of 172 kg

Highlights of the KTM RC 200 GP

● Unique KTM Orange with GP livery

● Handlebar with 2-step height adjust

● New LCD dash instrument cluster

● Larger 13.7 Liter fuel tank for excellent range

● New LED headlight

● New, Larger airbox

● All-new stiffer, lighter split-steel trellis frame save 1.5 kilograms and offer improved handling

● New SUPERMOTO ABS

● New, sharper taillight design

● New lighter, high-strength wheels

● New, lighter front brake disks across the range, saving 880 grams

● New exhaust systems

● Stiffer hollow front axle