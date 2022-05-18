Land Rover Defender 130 launch date announced: All you need to know

Britan’s Land Rover will soon refresh its Defender lineup of cars. The company has teased the release of the upcoming Land Rover Defender 130. While very little is known about the 4×4 family car, the launch date is now revealed by the brand. Also Read - MWC 2018: Samsung Galaxy S9, ZTE Blade V9, Huawei MediaPad M5, Nokia 8 Sirroco and other smartphones expected

Land Rover Defender 130 Launch Date

The Defender 130 will be globally launched on May 31. So that's only a week ahead. As the name hints, the Defender 130 will be placed above the currently available Defender 90 and Defender 110 models. It will be a 4×4 family car, meaning that it will be a full-fledged 8-seater vehicle.

Land Rover Defender 130 Features

The Defender 130 will be a luxury SUV that will come with a slightly bigger wheelbase and of course an extended overhang. That being said, the car should offer more legroom in the second and the third row. Consequently, it will also offer more boot space.

Apart from the wheelbase and the stretched-out body for keeping additional seats at the back, there won’t be any significant change in the design or the components. Although there’s only a single official picture available, we can expect the Land Rover Defender 130 to have quite a few similarities to the Defender 90 and Defender 110 models.

The Defender 130 is expected to come with the same powertrain options as the other models. It could come with a 5.0-liter V8 unit with 516 BHP and 846 Nm. It should arrive with a wheelbase of around 3,300mm. We expect the Defender 130 to have a panoramic sunroof and a rearview mirror. Just like the other Defender models, the 130 is also expected to have a larger infotainment touchscreen. Since it will be an 8-seater SUV, it will also feature multiple Airbags. Lastly, it will come with a copper-bronze finish at the front bottom, as seen in the teaser image.

Coming to price, the Defender 130 is expected to be priced above Defender 90 and 110. However, there’s no detail as to how much will it exactly cost. Upon its release, it will rival the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.