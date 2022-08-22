comscore Made-in-India Hydrogen Fuel Cell bus launched in India
News

First made-in-India Hydrogen Fuel Cell electric bus launched in India

automobile

Not only will the new fuel technology be effective in terms of pollution and emissions, but the fuel will also be more pocket friendly

Hydrogen Fuel Bus

India’s first made-in-India Hydrogen fuel cell bus has been launched. The new bus will completely run on just a combination of Hydrogen and Air, and the by-products of this fuel mixture is also harmless to the environment. The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, launched the new Hydrogen Fuel Cell bus. The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus has been developed by KPIT-CSIR in Pune. Also Read - Kia Seltos SUV reaches 3 lakh sales mark ahead of completing three years in Indian market

The fuel cell utilizes Hydrogen and Air to generate electricity to power the bus. The only by-product (not emission in this case) is just water. This new fuel will dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Dr. Jitendra Singh pointed out that about 12-14 percent CO2 and particulate emissions come from diesel-powered heavy commercial vehicles and these are decentralized emissions and hence difficult to capture. For instance, a single diesel bus plying on a long-distance route typically emits 100 tons of CO2 annually. Currently, there are over a million such buses in India. Also Read - Indian govt to form panel to seek views on universal charger model

Not only will the new fuel technology be effective in terms of pollution and emissions, but the fuel will also be more pocket friendly. According to Dr Jitendra Singh, the high efficiency of fuel cell vehicles and the high energy density of hydrogen ensures that the operational costs in rupees per kilometre for fuel cell trucks and buses are lower than diesel-powered vehicles. He also claims that this low-cost fuel can lead to a freight revolution in India. Also Read - India moves up in global rankings for average mobile data speeds: Report

The govt plans to further take advantage of the green fuel economically. The minister claimed that India can pole-vault from being net importer of fossil energy to becoming a net exporter of clean hydrogen energy. India can establish itself as the leader in the hydrogen space by becoming producer and supplier.

  • Published Date: August 22, 2022 2:41 PM IST

