Made in India Tata Tigor EV has been launched in a new country: Check details

Tata Motors has launched the new Tigor EV in Nepal. The new electric vehicle has been launched in partnership with Sipradi Trading. Tata Motors has released a statement claiming that Tigor EV deliveries will immediately begin in Nepal. The Tigor EV is identical to the model being sold in India. It will feature Tata Motors' Ziptron EV powertrain. Tata Motors's Tigor EV is also available for test drives across the Sipradi Trading dealer network in Nepal.

Price of Tigor EV in Nepal (Ex-showroom):

Tigor EV XE NPR 29.99 Lakhs

Tigor EV XM NPR 31.49 Lakhs

Tigor EV XZ+ NPR 32.99 Lakhs

The Tigor EV claims an ARAI range of 306 km (under standard testing conditions). It delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and is powered by a 26-kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack and an IP 67 rated battery pack and motor.

The vehicle comes with an 8 years and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty. The features include electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a smart key with push button start, portable charging cable, etc.

For safety, the car gets Impact-Resistant Battery Pack casing with 048 standard for nail penetration at cell Level. The vehicle is based on a platform with Rear Crash suited structure It is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast-charged as well as slow-charged from any 15 A plug point.

Speaking on the launch of the Tigor EV in Nepal, Mayank Baldi – Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “EVs are fast gaining popularity on the back of rising comfort of customers, as the barriers to adoption are being overcome and due to growing preference for environmentally friendly solutions. This has been spearheaded by our very own Nexon EV, which today is the most popular EV in the markets. The Nepal market has been a strong propagator of EVs, which has indeed inspired us to widen our offerings here. We are ecstatic to launch the Tigor EV today, powered by the capable Ziptron Technology. The Tigor EV is a perfect option for all aspiring sedan buyers who are looking to own a vehicle that is technologically advanced, comfortable and high on safety standards, while also being an environmental-friendly commute, making it an irresistible choice for the buyers to #EvolveToElectric.”

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Rajan Babu Shrestha, Chief Executive Officer, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., said, “With the introduction of the new Tigor EV sedan, after the overwhelming response to the Nexon EV, marks another milestone with our partnership with Tata Motors. The new Tigor EV is engineered to rule the roads with the best given value proposition and experience an unparalleled performance. Tigor EV Sedan is uniquely suited to address the aspirations of the Nepalese customers while also promoting hassle free EV adoption. We are excited to be a part of this electrifying journey and will continue bringing the best of the products to our customers in Nepal.”