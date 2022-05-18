comscore Man asks Mahindra cars for Rs 10k gets a witty reply from Anand Mahindra
News

"Made one for under Rs 1.5k," tweets Anand Mahindra in response to a man asking him make cheaper Mahindra cars

automobile

Anand Mahindra was asked a question by a Twitter user named Raj Srivastava, that whether he can make Mahindra cars for Rs. 10k. In response, Mahindra shared a witty answer that made everyone roll in the aisles.

Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra, Mahindra’s chairperson, is quite active on Twitter and he often interacts with his audiences and replies to some tweets. When responding to certain tweets, the industrialists never fails to surprise us with his sarcastic tweets that sometimes are rather too humorous. Recently, Mahindra had Twitter netizens roll in the aisles with his quote tweet in response to a question on the platform. Owing to led netizens posting out tweets that would make you leave in splits. Also Read - Anand Mahindra’s idea about Tesla has something to do with a bullock cart

How it started was, that Mahindra was asked a question by a Twitter user named Raj Srivastava, that whether he can make Mahindra cars for Rs. 10k. In response to it, Mahindra quoted with a sarcastic tweet that made everyone giggle. Also Read - Elon Musk buys Twitter: Top leaders including Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and more react

“We’ve done even better; made one for under 1.5K,” said Anand Mahindra in response to the question asked by the Twitter user. What’s fun is that Mahindra attached a picture of a toy car selling on Amazon, which is nothing but a miniature Mahindra Thar toy car model priced at under Rs. 1,500.

Interestingly, the toy car model was in stock earlier, but now if you visit the page, it’s out of stock. So, the toy car’s “stonks” are quite literally bulling.

While only reading it here made you laugh out loud, Twitter netizens have been giggling since yesterday. Several Twitter users had replied to Mahindra’s tweet praising how witty he was with his response. Here are some of the fan responses to Mahindra’s tweet.

In related news, Mahindra recently announced its first NFT. The NFT is based on the Mahindra Thar 2020 model. The company released four NFT tokens in collaboration with Tech Mahindra. Each token had different themes of the Thar 2020 model. The tokens were named as follows: Born of the Earth, Taking Flight, Standing Tall, and Explore the impossible. All four tokens were auctioned and were priced for up to Rs. 11 lakh, that’s close to the price of a real Mahindra Thar. The company raised a total of Rs. 26 lakh from the NFT auction.

The funds raised in the auction were previously claimed to go towards Project Nanhi Kali which supports the education of underprivileged girls in India.

  • Published Date: May 18, 2022 11:02 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 18, 2022 11:35 AM IST

