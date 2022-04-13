Mahindra Electric Suv Interiors Revealed In New Teaser Video Watch Here

Mahindra will be introducing three new concept electric vehicles in the month of July. The Indian automobile brand has now revealed some more information about the upcoming EVs in a teaser. This time around, we get a closer look at what’s inside the cars. Also Read - Tata Motors to reveal a new Electric SUV concept on April 6

The latest teaser was shared by the company's EV wing, Mahindra Born Electric on Twitter. The tweet says, "Distinctive design. Instinctive innovation. Brace yourself for a future that is #BornEvocative! Unveiling soon in July 2022."

The teaser starts with a close look at the centre console of the upcoming concept EVs. We get a good look at the drive selector in the centre. The glossy lever is laid out in a relatively clean-looking center console. The dashboard seems to be inclined towards the driver of the car.

Distinctive design. Instinctive innovation. Brace yourself for a future that is #BornEvocative! Unveiling soon in July 2022.#BornElectricVision Know more: https://t.co/F6VIk3EBWM pic.twitter.com/5nwtGF5X9v — Mahindra Born Electric (@born_electric) April 12, 2022

Following that we see the unique-looking headrests of the Mahindra Born Electric SUV. The headrests complement the bucket seats on the car. There are a lot of air vents in the new e-SUV that might help with the airflow and heat dissipation around the battery. We also see a massive sunroof which is also expected to make it to the commercial version of the car.

The video also showcases the ORVMs which in this case are just cameras. This not only provides a unique look to the car but may also reduce drag. The alloy wheels are also showcased in the video and we get some interesting futuristic design.

In another teaser released in March, Mahindra has showcased the cock-pit style dashboard and the single screen that connected the infotainment display and the MID, pretty much like the one seen in Mahindra XUV700. The steering wheel will be hexagonal, at least on the concept version of the electric car.