comscore Mahindra electric XUV300 driving range to be revealed ahead of launch: Check details
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Mahindra Electric Xuv300 Driving Range To Be Revealed Ahead Of Launch Check Details
News

Mahindra XUV300 Electric driving range to be revealed soon: Check details

automobile

The Mahindra XUV300 will have to provide a range of above 400 km in order to directly take on the Nexon EV Max

Mahindra eXUV300

Mahindra XUV300 Electric version will be launching next year. The company has now announced that it will reveal some crucial details about the EV in the month of August. Mahindra will be disclosing the range of the XUV300 Electric SUV range on August 15, on Independence day. Also Read - Half of cars sold by 2030 will have electric powertrain: Report

The Mahindra E-XUV300 will be a part of the Born EV range that the company has grand plans for. Mahindra is aiming to launch up to nice electric cars within the next four years. The electric XUV300 will be one of the first offerings by the company and it will be taking on Nexon EV. Also Read - Simple One electric scooter test ride dates, locations revealed: Check full list of cities

Mahindra will be announcing the ‘Born Electric Vision’ in the month of August and in the same event it will be revealing some information about the upcoming electric SUV. The event will be conducted in the UK. Also Read - Fire breaks out at Ather Energy's premises in Chennai: Report

Earlier this week, Mahindra confirmed that the electric XUV300 will be launched in 2023 in the first quarter itself. M&M Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar was addressing a media conference when he said, “We will be launching the electric version of XUV 300, which we hope to have in the first quarter of the next calendar year,”

Interestingly, Jejurkar revealed some details about the upcoming EV product. While the EV will be based on the XUV300 it will be slightly bigger, almost taking it to the next category of compact SUVs. The electric XUV300 will come with an overall length of 4.2 m. In contrast, the existing model sits below the 4m.

The Mahindra XUV300 Electric is expected to take on the new Nexon EV that comes with a longer riding range. The XUV300 electric will be entering the segment that is currently dominated, almost without a single competitor, by Tata Motors’ Nexon EV.

The Mahindra XUV300 will have to provide a range of above 400 km in order to directly take on the Nexon EV Max. Tata Motors has managed to grab a lead in the EV segment with its offerings under the Rs 20 lakh and Rs 15 lakh segments. The success of these EVs is pushing other manufacturers in the direction of EVs.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 1, 2022 12:55 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 1, 2022 1:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple Watch with built-in camera in digital crown could be a possibility
Wearables
Apple Watch with built-in camera in digital crown could be a possibility
Here's why Netflix customers unsubscribed during password sharing test

Apps

Here's why Netflix customers unsubscribed during password sharing test

Mobile Gaming grows 16% year on year in post-Covid India: Report

Gaming

Mobile Gaming grows 16% year on year in post-Covid India: Report

Select Airtel users are getting free 1GB data: How to check

Telecom

Select Airtel users are getting free 1GB data: How to check

WhatsApp is likely to roll out an edit option for its users soon

Apps

WhatsApp is likely to roll out an edit option for its users soon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Hyundai Venue facelift launch date confirmed

Mahindra XUV300 Electric driving range to be revealed soon: Check details

Mahindra Scorpio N to get a Sony sound system as seen on XUV700: Check video

Apple Watch with built-in camera in digital crown could be a possibility

Here's why Netflix customers unsubscribed during password sharing test

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Dizo Watch S to go on sale at Rs 1,999: Alternatives that you can consider buying

Oppo F21 Pro 5G first impressions: A 5G phone to admire, but mostly for looks

Oppo F21 Pro 5G is a head-turner for sure but mostly for looks

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Review, 5 Things you must Know before buying this Smartphone

Reviews

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Review, 5 Things you must Know before buying this Smartphone
Top Five Smartwatches Under Rs 2000, Watch Video to know more

Features

Top Five Smartwatches Under Rs 2000, Watch Video to know more
Xiaomi 11T Pro ,Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and more, Check out the Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 40,000

News

Xiaomi 11T Pro ,Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and more, Check out the Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 40,000
iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature an always-on Display, Watch Video to know more

News

iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature an always-on Display, Watch Video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999