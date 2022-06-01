Mahindra XUV300 Electric version will be launching next year. The company has now announced that it will reveal some crucial details about the EV in the month of August. Mahindra will be disclosing the range of the XUV300 Electric SUV range on August 15, on Independence day. Also Read - Half of cars sold by 2030 will have electric powertrain: Report

The Mahindra E-XUV300 will be a part of the Born EV range that the company has grand plans for. Mahindra is aiming to launch up to nice electric cars within the next four years. The electric XUV300 will be one of the first offerings by the company and it will be taking on Nexon EV.

Mahindra will be announcing the 'Born Electric Vision' in the month of August and in the same event it will be revealing some information about the upcoming electric SUV. The event will be conducted in the UK.

Earlier this week, Mahindra confirmed that the electric XUV300 will be launched in 2023 in the first quarter itself. M&M Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar was addressing a media conference when he said, “We will be launching the electric version of XUV 300, which we hope to have in the first quarter of the next calendar year,”

Interestingly, Jejurkar revealed some details about the upcoming EV product. While the EV will be based on the XUV300 it will be slightly bigger, almost taking it to the next category of compact SUVs. The electric XUV300 will come with an overall length of 4.2 m. In contrast, the existing model sits below the 4m.

The Mahindra XUV300 Electric is expected to take on the new Nexon EV that comes with a longer riding range. The XUV300 electric will be entering the segment that is currently dominated, almost without a single competitor, by Tata Motors’ Nexon EV.

The Mahindra XUV300 will have to provide a range of above 400 km in order to directly take on the Nexon EV Max. Tata Motors has managed to grab a lead in the EV segment with its offerings under the Rs 20 lakh and Rs 15 lakh segments. The success of these EVs is pushing other manufacturers in the direction of EVs.