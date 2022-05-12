Mahindra Scorpio 2022 Teaser Revealed Ahead Of Launch Watch Video

Mahindra has released a new teaser for the new Scorpio 2022. With this new teaser, we have our first look at the new Mahindra Scorpio front fascia. The new teaser is over a minute long in which Mahindra has tried to build a narrative around the upcoming SUV. The new SUV is being pitched against other D-segment SUVs.

There’s an added emphasis on the size of the new Scorpio. The spy shots of the car along with the latest teasers do confirm that the new Scorpio will be bigger than the outgoing model. How big? Well, we might have to wait to get an answer on that.

Narration in the video is most definitely voiced by the legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

We get a good look at the grille of the Scorpio. Similar to the leaked renders and images, it is confirmed that Mahindra will be using a design language similar to the XUV 700. The company will be using the same vertical slats as the XUV700. And as expected, the new Scorpio is adorned with Mahindra’s new Twin Peaks logo.

In the short teaser, we can also make out the dual-beam LED projector headlamps. They come integrated with LED daytime running lights. Overall the hood of the car seems to be much more upright when compared to the outgoing model. A prominent mesh under the grill breaks the monotony and also increases the rugged appeal of the SUV.

A glimpse of the side profile of the vehicle shows the recognizable flared wheel arches that we have come to expect from Mahindra SUVs. There’s also substantial cladding around the wheels. The door handles have chrome garnish on them, which may come as an option or only on top variants.

There’s no teaser for the interiors so far. But if we trust the leaked images of the interiors, it might get a substantial upgrade from the outgoing model. Apart from design upgrades, we can also expect a host of new features. Some of them may even be borrowed from the more premium.