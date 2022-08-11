comscore Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV to launch tomorrow in India: Expected price, features and more
News

Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV to launch tomorrow in India: Expected features, price and more

automobile

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is expected to be priced lower than the newly launched 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, which was introduced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Scorpio Classic (2)

Credit: auto car India

Mahindra is all set to launch its latest SUV the Scorpio Classic tomorrow, on August 12 in the Indian market and it will be sold alongside the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N. The new Scorpio Classic has already started arriving at dealerships and Mahindra has made some changes to the Scorpio Classic to keep it fresh. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will mostly be powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with a power output of 137bhp and 319Nm of torque. The motor will be mated to a six-speed gearbox, and there will be no automatic transmission on offer. Also Read - 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic spotted sans camouflage ahead of launch: Details here

The Scorpio Classic is expected to be priced lower than the newly launched 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, which was introduced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showrom). The current Scorpio is currently priced between Rs 13.53 lakh and Rs 18.61 lakh and one can expect the price to start at Rs 11.99 lakh, as the Scorpio-N will be retailed at higher price, with introductory pricing being over after 50,000 units. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N SUV bookings to open tomorrow at Rs 21,000: All details here

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic will feature a revised grille in front featuring the company’s logo at the centre. The upcoming SUV also receive projector headlamps and a new fog lamp housing along with LED DRLs. The front bumper of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic also sees re-profiling. The new spy images also reveal a glimpse inside the car. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will receive a two-tone black & beige dashboard, with faux wooden inserts. The Scorpio Classic also borrows the manual gear lever knob from new Mahindra models such as the XUV700, Scorpio N and the Thar. Furthermore, the steering wheel is the same as before. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio SUV offered with massive discount of Rs 1.59 lakh: Here are the details

Meanwhile, Mahindra launched one of its highly-anticipated SUV Scorpio N in India. The SUV was launched with an introductory price of Rs 11.99 lakh and was made available in petrol as well as diesel variants. On July 30 the bookings for the SUV were opened for the first time in the country. The SUV crossed over 25,000 bookings in a minute of its opening. The numbers jumped to 1 lakh within half an hour giving Mahindra a potential sales value of Rs 18,000 crore. The delivery details of the Scorpio-N will be informed by the end of next month.

  • Published Date: August 11, 2022 6:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 11, 2022 6:33 PM IST

