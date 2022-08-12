Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV unveiled in India: Check exterior, interior features and specs

Indian car manufacturer Mahindra has unveiled the Scorpio Classic SUV. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic is offered in two trims – Classic S and Classic S11. Both trims are offered in 7 and 9-seat options. The new Scorpio Classic comes with a new grille design and a faux skid plate, and Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo. The top-spec Classic S11 gets 17-inch dual-tone alloys, while the Classic S gets steel wheels. The engine under the hood is the 2.2-litre mHawk Gen II which is 55kg lighter and claims a fuel efficiency improvement of 14 per cent. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV to launch tomorrow in India: Expected features, price and more

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “The Scorpio is a landmark model which has reinforced Mahindra’s reputation of being a manufacturer of authentic and highly desirable SUVs. With over eight lakh customers, the Scorpio has an unbeatable fan following and continues to be loved by proud owners and trusted by eminent institutions like the armed forces, para-military and internal security forces. With the launch of the Scorpio Classic, we are offering the Scorpio fans and enthusiasts a tough yet authentic SUV built to exhibit an ‘attitude’ like never before.” Also Read - 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic spotted sans camouflage ahead of launch: Details here

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Engine

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by 2nd-gen 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine found on the new Thar and the lower-spec version of the Scorpio-N. The new mHawk engine produces 130bhp at 3,750rpm and 300Nm of peak torque between 1,600 and 2,800rpm and is 55kg lighter than its predecessor. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is only offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox which features a cable shift setup. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio SUV offered with massive discount of Rs 1.59 lakh: Here are the details

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Engine Dimension

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is 4,456mm long, 1,820mm wide, and 1,995mm tall. The wheelbase of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is 2,680mm long.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Interior

Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets a new 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is now Android-based and supports screen mirroring. It comes with dark wooden trim inserts in the centre console and piano black inserts on the dashboard. The SUV is being offered with three seating layout options – two 7-seaters and one 9-seater. While one 7-seater option gets two captain’s seats in the second row with a bench in the third row, the other gets a bench in the second row and jump seats for two in the third. The 9-seater gets a bench in the second row and jump seats for four in the rear. The new Scorpio Classic gets dual front airbags, panic brake indication, engine immobiliser, anti-theft warning, seat belt reminder lamp, speed alert and auto door lock while driving.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Exterior

Mahindra Scorpio Classic grille has been reworked incorporating six vertical chrome finish slats and the new Mahindra Twin Peaks logo. The headlamps have been refreshed as well and the bumper gets an update complete with new fog lamp. The SUV rides on 17-inch wheels shod with 235/65 section tyres. The SUV gets double wish-bone type, independent front coil spring at the front and Multi-link coil spring with Anti-roll bar at the rear.