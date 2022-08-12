comscore Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV unveiled in India: Check exterior, interior features and specs
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Mahindra Scorpio Classic Suv Unveiled In India Check Exterior Interior Features And Features
News

Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV unveiled in India: Check exterior, interior specs and features

automobile

The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic is offered in two trims – Classic S and Classic S11. Both trims are offered in 7 and 9-seat options.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV unveiled in India: Check exterior, interior specs and features

Indian car manufacturer Mahindra has unveiled the Scorpio Classic SUV. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic is offered in two trims – Classic S and Classic S11. Both trims are offered in 7 and 9-seat options. The new Scorpio Classic comes with a new grille design and a faux skid plate, and Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo. The top-spec Classic S11 gets 17-inch dual-tone alloys, while the Classic S gets steel wheels. The engine under the hood is the 2.2-litre mHawk Gen II which is 55kg lighter and claims a fuel efficiency improvement of 14 per cent. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV to launch tomorrow in India: Expected features, price and more

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “The Scorpio is a landmark model which has reinforced Mahindra’s reputation of being a manufacturer of authentic and highly desirable SUVs. With over eight lakh customers, the Scorpio has an unbeatable fan following and continues to be loved by proud owners and trusted by eminent institutions like the armed forces, para-military and internal security forces. With the launch of the Scorpio Classic, we are offering the Scorpio fans and enthusiasts a tough yet authentic SUV built to exhibit an ‘attitude’ like never before.” Also Read - 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic spotted sans camouflage ahead of launch: Details here

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Engine

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by 2nd-gen 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine found on the new Thar and the lower-spec version of the Scorpio-N. The new mHawk engine produces 130bhp at 3,750rpm and 300Nm of peak torque between 1,600 and 2,800rpm and is 55kg lighter than its predecessor. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is only offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox which features a cable shift setup. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio SUV offered with massive discount of Rs 1.59 lakh: Here are the details

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Engine Dimension

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is 4,456mm long, 1,820mm wide, and 1,995mm tall. The wheelbase of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is 2,680mm long.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Interior

Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets a new 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is now Android-based and supports screen mirroring. It comes with dark wooden trim inserts in the centre console and piano black inserts on the dashboard. The SUV is being offered with three seating layout options – two 7-seaters and one 9-seater. While one 7-seater option gets two captain’s seats in the second row with a bench in the third row, the other gets a bench in the second row and jump seats for two in the third. The 9-seater gets a bench in the second row and jump seats for four in the rear. The new Scorpio Classic gets dual front airbags, panic brake indication, engine immobiliser, anti-theft warning, seat belt reminder lamp, speed alert and auto door lock while driving.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Exterior

Mahindra Scorpio Classic grille has been reworked incorporating six vertical chrome finish slats and the new Mahindra Twin Peaks logo. The headlamps have been refreshed as well and the bumper gets an update complete with new fog lamp. The SUV rides on 17-inch wheels shod with 235/65 section tyres. The SUV gets double wish-bone type, independent front coil spring at the front and Multi-link coil spring with Anti-roll bar at the rear.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 12, 2022 4:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 6a unofficially supports 90Hz refresh rate
Mobiles
Google Pixel 6a unofficially supports 90Hz refresh rate
BGMI ban to lift soon? Krafton says will cooperate with Indian government

Gaming

BGMI ban to lift soon? Krafton says will cooperate with Indian government

Vivo Y77e 5G with a 13MP dual camera setup launched in China

Mobiles

Vivo Y77e 5G with a 13MP dual camera setup launched in China

Motorola sold over 10,000 units of Moto Razr 2022 in 5 minutes: Details here

Mobiles

Motorola sold over 10,000 units of Moto Razr 2022 in 5 minutes: Details here

Teenagers are moving from Facebook to TikTok, Snapchat

Apps

Teenagers are moving from Facebook to TikTok, Snapchat

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV unveiled in India: Check exterior, interior features and specs

Google Pixel 6a unofficially supports 90Hz refresh rate

BGMI ban to lift soon? Krafton says will cooperate with Indian government

Motorola sold over 10,000 units of Moto Razr 2022 in 5 minutes: Details here

Teenagers are moving from Facebook to TikTok, Snapchat

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps, Blinkit, Dunzo and More, Watch Video

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000, Rakshabandhan Special

Fast Charging or Big Battery: What's important and why?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details

News

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details
Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps: Blink it, Swiggy Insta Mart, Dunzo And More

Features

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps: Blink it, Swiggy Insta Mart, Dunzo And More
OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Features

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999