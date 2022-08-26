Mahindra Scorpio N Vs Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Detailed price comparison

Indian car manufacturer Mahindra recently unveiled the Scorpio Classic SUV in the country. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic is offered in two trims – Classic S and Classic S11. Both trims are offered in 7 as well as 9-seat options and will directly compete against its own ‘Scorpio N’ sibling. The price of both these SUVs starts at Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out the detailed price comparison of the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Scorpio-N. Also Read - Scorpio Classic 2022 introductory prices revealed: Check all details

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Price

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic is available in two variants – Classic S and Classic S11 – priced at Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N Vs Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Price, variants, features compared

Mahindra Scorpio N Price

The SUV is available in 25 variants, covering a wide range of budgets and customer needs. Prices start from Rs. 11.99 lakh for the base diesel Z2 trim, going all the way up to Rs. 23.9 lakh for the top-end Z8 diesel automatic 4-wheel drive trim. Prices will soon see an upward revision as the current prices are valid only for the first 30,000 bookings. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV unveiled in India: Check official images here

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Colour Options

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is available in five colours – Red Rage, Napoli Back, Dsat Silver, Pearl White and a newly introduced Galaxy Grey. The vehicle is also available at Mahindra dealerships for customers to explore and test drive starting.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Colour Options

Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in 7 different colours – Everest White, Dazzling Silver, Royal Gold, Red Rage, Grand Canyon, Deep Forest and Napoli Black.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Engine

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by 2nd-gen 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine found on the new Thar and the lower-spec version of the Scorpio-N. The new mHawk engine produces 130bhp at 3,750rpm and 300Nm of peak torque between 1,600 and 2,800rpm and is 55kg lighter than its predecessor.

Mahindra Scorpio N Engine

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is only offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox which features a cable shift setup. There are two alternative engine choices for the Mahindra Scorpio-N: a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and a 2.2L mHawk diesel. The former is tuned to produce 203 PS, whereas the latter has a peak power output of 175 PS. There are two 6-speed transmission options: a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The Scorpio-N also offers a 4×4 drivetrain.