Mahindra Scorpio Classic Vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Price, variants, features compared

Last week, Indian car manufacturer Mahindra unveiled the Scorpio Classic SUV with a new grille design and a faux skid plate as well as Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo. With the newly launched updated SUV, Mahindra has created some confusion among SUV buyers. The company also launched the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N in the Indian market, which is the third-gen avatar of the SUV and will compete against its own ‘Classic’ sibling. Let’s take a look at how the new Scorpio Classic differs from the Mahindra Scorpio N. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV unveiled in India: Check official images here

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Price Vs Mahindra Scorpio N Price

The Scorpio-N is available in five trims – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L. The base-spec Z2 variant with the petrol engine and manual transmission combination starts from Rs 11,99,000, while its subsequent diesel variant is priced at Rs 12,49,000. The Z4 variants are priced at Rs 13,49,000 and Rs 13,99,000 with petrol and diesel variants, respectively. The Z6 variant is available with the diesel engine only rom Rs 14,99,000. The Z8 and Z8L are the top-spec variants which starts from Rs 16,99,000 to Rs 18,99,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the Scorpio Classic is available in two variants – Classic S and Classic S11. Prices for the updated SUV are yet to be revealed. However, Mahindra is likely to retail the Scorpio Classic between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV unveiled in India: Check exterior, interior, specs and features

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Engine Vs Mahindra Scorpio N Engine

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by 2nd-gen 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine found on the new Thar and the lower-spec version of the Scorpio-N. The new mHawk engine produces 130bhp at 3,750rpm and 300Nm of peak torque between 1,600 and 2,800rpm and is 55kg lighter than its predecessor. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is only offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox which features a cable shift setup. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV to launch tomorrow in India: Expected features, price and more

There are two alternative engine choices for the Mahindra Scorpio-N: a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and a 2.2L mHawk diesel. The former is tuned to produce 203 PS, whereas the latter has a peak power output of 175 PS. There are two 6-speed transmission options: a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The Scorpio-N also offers a 4×4 drivetrain.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Dimension Vs Mahindra Scorpio N Dimension

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is 4,456mm long, 1,820mm wide, and 1,995mm tall. The wheelbase of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is 2,680mm long.

The new Scorpio-N is based on the company’s new body-on-frame platform and measures 4,662 mm in length, 1,917 mm in width and 1,870 mm in height. The new SUV’s wheelbase stands at 2,750 mm. The company also revealed that the new Scorpio-N is being manufactured at the company’s Chakan facility.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Interior Vs Mahindra Scorpio N Interior

Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets a new 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is now Android-based and supports screen mirroring. It comes with dark wooden trim inserts in the centre console and piano black inserts on the dashboard. The SUV is being offered with three seating layout options – two 7-seaters and one 9-seater. While one 7-seater option gets two captain’s seats in the second row with a bench in the third row, the other gets a bench in the second row and jump seats for two in the third. The 9-seater gets a bench in the second row and jump seats for four in the rear. The new Scorpio Classic gets dual front airbags, panic brake indication, engine immobiliser, anti-theft warning, seat belt reminder lamp, speed alert and auto door lock while driving.

The new Scorpio-N comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, built-in Alexa, premium 3D sound system from Sony, steering mounted control, dual-zone climate control, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, air purifier, wireless phone charging and electric sunroof. In terms of safety equipment, the car comes with 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill hold control, hill descent assist, traction control, ABS with EBD and more

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Exterior Vs Mahindra Scorpio N Exterior

Mahindra Scorpio Classic grille has been reworked incorporating six vertical chrome finish slats and the new Mahindra Twin Peaks logo. The headlamps have been refreshed as well and the bumper gets an update complete with new fog lamp. The SUV rides on 17-inch wheels shod with 235/65 section tyres. The SUV gets double wish-bone type, independent front coil spring at the front and Multi-link coil spring with Anti-roll bar at the rear.

Scorpio N maintains its big size and commanding road presence thanks to vertical grilles and the new twin-peaks Mahindra emblem on the front fascia. Additionally, it has dynamic turn indicators and dual-barrel arrangement projector headlights, which are part of the automaker’s new design language. Additionally, it incorporates fog lamps housed in C-shaped LED DRLs. It also features power lines on the hood, which enhances the SUV’s appearance.