Mahindra Scorpio N Arriving On May 27 Company Reveals Crucial Details

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has finally officially announced the date when they will unveil the new Scorpio-N SUV. That’s right, the new SUV has been officially named Scorpio-N. So far, the brand was using the codename Z101. Mahindra calls the new vehicle #BigDaddyOfSUVs.

The unveiling will happen on May 27. We are assuming the official launch will happen a few months down the line. However, the bookings might open soon after the car is revealed to the public. The company also shared some images of the new production-ready Scorpio-N. Mahindra claims the new car will redefine the D-segment SUV category. The new vehicle will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Chakan.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Design

The new SUV follows the design language of the new Mahindra XUV700. However, the silhouette has evolved considerably, when compared to the outgoing version of the Scorpio. The new Scorpio-N will have an imposing design and commanding driving position, claims Mahindra.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Tech

The Scorpio-N car will also be heavy on the tech side. In fact, Mahindra has claimed that the new Scorpio-N will boast of premium interiors and come loaded with a host of modern features and the latest technology.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Engines

The Scorpio-N will get both petrol and diesel powertrains. There will be a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. Furthermore, we also get the confirmation that it will be offered with a 4×4 option.

Speaking on the announcement, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “Scorpio has been a landmark model for Mahindra which has redefined the category and became an iconic brand in the Indian automobile industry. The All-New Scorpio-N is expected to recreate benchmarks in the SUV segment in India, yet again. With an unmissable design, thrilling performance and high-end technology, we continue to carry forward the Mahindra legacy of building authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUVs. With the All-New Scorpio-N, we continue to live and deliver our brand promise of ‘Explore the Impossible’. The Scorpio-N signifies our commitment towards bringing world-class SUVs to the Indian market and creating delightful ownership experience for our customers.”

Speaking on the development of the All-New Scorpio-N, R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd. said, “The All-New Scorpio-N is an important vehicle for Mahindra, set to redefine the SUV segment in India. Our newest SUV is laden with advanced technology and will offer spirited performance and superior driving dynamics. It is built on a new body-on-frame platform. This tough yet sophisticated SUV has been engineered and designed by our young, enthusiastic, and energetic teams at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai, Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in USA and Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai.”