Mahindra Scorpio-N Automatic variant prices revealed: Check booking and delivery details
Mahindra Scorpio-N Automatic variant prices revealed: Check booking and delivery details

The All-New Scorpio-N will feature the AISIN 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. Mahindra will be charging a premium of Rs 1.96 lakh for the introductory prices for the Automatic variants

Mahindra & Mahindra finally announced the pricing of the new Automatic variants of the new Scorpio N SUV. The automaker has announced the introductory prices for the Automatic and 4WD variants of the Scorpio-N SUV. The introductory prices are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings only. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N booking process, test drives begin in 30 cities: Details here

Price of Automatic Variants

Here’s the complete list of Scorpio-N Automatic variants and prices: Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N launch: Here are six SUVs that it will have to compete with

Z4 Petrol Automatic: Rs 15.45 lakh (ex-showroom)
Z4 Diesel Automatic: Rs 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
Z6 Diesel Automatic: Rs 16.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
Z8 Petrol Automatic: Rs 18.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
Z8 Diesel Automatic: Rs 19.45 lakh (ex-showroom)
Z8L Petrol Automatic: Rs 20.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
Z8L Diesel Automatic: Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Scorpio-N 4WD

The Mahindra Scorpio-N 4WD variants will feature ‘Shift on fly’ 4WD, in addition to Intelligent Terrain Management Technology 4XPLOR and will be available at an introductory price of ₹2.45 lakhs over the respective 2WD variants. The 4WD will be available on Z4, Z8, and Z8L diesel variants

The 6-Seater Variant of the Scorpio-N will be available in select Z8L variants at an introductory price of ₹20,000 over respective 7-Seater variants.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Booking Details

Bookings for the All-New Scorpio-N will open online and simultaneously at Mahindra dealerships from July 30, 2022, 11.00 AM onwards.

Bookings will be done on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis and will also form the basis of delivery dates, depending on the variant chosen by the customer. Customers will have an option of editing their choice of variant booked on July 30 –
till 15th August midnight

Mahindra Scorpio-N Deliveries

The deliveries of the Scorpio-N will begin during the forthcoming festive season – starting on 26 September 2022. 20,000 units of the Scorpio-N are planned for the initial rollout until December 2022. Based on customer enquiry trends, the production of Z8L variants has been prioritized to match customer expectations at the time of delivery.

  Published Date: July 22, 2022 9:53 AM IST
  Updated Date: July 22, 2022 9:54 AM IST

