Mahindra Scorpio N booking process, test drives begin in 30 cities

Mahindra recently finally launched the much-awaited Scorpion-N in the Indian market and now finally the company has introduced a new ‘Add to Cart’ feature on its website as well as has revealed its detailed booking process for the SUV. Mahindra has also started offering the Scorpio-N for test drives across 30 major Indian cities. Official bookings will open from July 30 and the first 25,000 buyers will get access to the introductory prices that were revealed during the launch. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N launched in India at Rs 11.99 lakh : Check booking and delivery details

The Mahindra Scorpio-N comes in five variants which include Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Customers will have the option of choosing either the six-seat or seven-seat configuration. Four-wheel-drive will only be available with the diesel variant and will be offered with both manual and automatic transmissions. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N launch: Here are six SUVs that it will have to compete with

Mahindra Scorpio-N Price

The new Scorpion-N starts from Rs 11.99 lakh with the base petrol Z2 model and Rs 12.49 for the diesel MT variant, followed by the petrol Z4 which starts from Rs 13.49 lakh. Meanwhile, the diesel MT starts from Rs13.99 lakh.

The mid-spec Z6 trim level with the diesel engine is available with the MT option only and it is priced at Rs 14.99 lakh. The top-spec petrol MT Z8 is priced from Rs 16.99 lakh, while Rs 17.49 lakh with the diesel MT option. In addition, the top-of-the-line Z8L variant is priced the most at Rs 18.99 lakh with the Petrol MT variant and Rs 19.49 lakh with the diesel MT variant.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Engine

The new Mahindra Scorpio N will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines. The SUV will either get the mStallion petrol engine that produces 200PS power and 380 Nm of torque. The mHawk diesel engine will produce 175PS of power and 400Nm of torque. The engines are either mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The driver will get four terrain driving modes which include Tarmac, Snow, Mud, and Desert.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Features

The Mahindra Scorpio N will be borrowing the AdrenoX technology from XUV700. The new SUV will be equipped with a Snapdragon SD6 processor. The car will support up to 70+ connected car features. The features will provide the user with controls in the cabin and on a mobile app.