comscore Mahindra Scorpio N booking process, test drives begin in 30 cities
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Mahindra Scorpio N Booking Process Test Drives Begin In 30 Cities Details Here
News

Mahindra Scorpio N booking process, test drives begin in 30 cities: Details here

automobile

The Mahindra Scorpio-N comes in five variants which include Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Customers will have the option of choosing either the six-seat or seven-seat configuration.

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N SUV booking process begin, test drives commenced in 30 cities: Details here

Mahindra recently finally launched the much-awaited Scorpion-N in the Indian market and now finally the company has introduced a new ‘Add to Cart’ feature on its website as well as has revealed its detailed booking process for the SUV. Mahindra has also started offering the Scorpio-N for test drives across 30 major Indian cities. Official bookings will open from July 30 and the first 25,000 buyers will get access to the introductory prices that were revealed during the launch. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N launched in India at Rs 11.99 lakh : Check booking and delivery details

The Mahindra Scorpio-N comes in five variants which include Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Customers will have the option of choosing either the six-seat or seven-seat configuration. Four-wheel-drive will only be available with the diesel variant and will be offered with both manual and automatic transmissions. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N launch: Here are six SUVs that it will have to compete with

Also Read - Toyota Hyryder teasers reveal SUV design, features: Check all details

 

Mahindra Scorpio-N Price

The new Scorpion-N starts from Rs 11.99 lakh with the base petrol Z2 model and Rs 12.49 for the diesel MT variant, followed by the petrol Z4 which starts from Rs 13.49 lakh. Meanwhile, the diesel MT starts from Rs13.99 lakh.

The mid-spec Z6 trim level with the diesel engine is available with the MT option only and it is priced at Rs 14.99 lakh. The top-spec petrol MT Z8 is priced from Rs 16.99 lakh, while Rs 17.49 lakh with the diesel MT option. In addition, the top-of-the-line Z8L variant is priced the most at Rs 18.99 lakh with the Petrol MT variant and Rs 19.49 lakh with the diesel MT variant.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Engine

The new Mahindra Scorpio N will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines. The SUV will either get the mStallion petrol engine that produces 200PS power and 380 Nm of torque. The mHawk diesel engine will produce 175PS of power and 400Nm of torque. The engines are either mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The driver will get four terrain driving modes which include Tarmac, Snow, Mud, and Desert.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Features

The Mahindra Scorpio N will be borrowing the AdrenoX technology from XUV700. The new SUV will be equipped with a Snapdragon SD6 processor. The car will support up to 70+ connected car features. The features will provide the user with controls in the cabin and on a mobile app.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 7, 2022 11:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1) new feature confirmed: Device to get in-display fingerprint sensor
Mobiles
Nothing Phone (1) new feature confirmed: Device to get in-display fingerprint sensor
Lava Blaze is now up for pre-orders: Here's how much it costs

Mobiles

Lava Blaze is now up for pre-orders: Here's how much it costs

Mahindra Scorpio N booking process, test drives begin in 30 cities

automobile

Mahindra Scorpio N booking process, test drives begin in 30 cities

Movies and series coming on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Photo Gallery

Movies and series coming on Amazon Prime Day 2022

iPhone 14 to have display made by Chinese company BOE: Report

Mobiles

iPhone 14 to have display made by Chinese company BOE: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing introduces NFTs ahead of Phone (1) launch: How to get it

Nothing Phone (1) new feature confirmed: Device to get in-display fingerprint sensor

Lava Blaze is now up for pre-orders: Here's how much it costs

Mahindra Scorpio N booking process, test drives begin in 30 cities

iPhone 14 to have display made by Chinese company BOE: Report

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999