Mahindra Scorpio-N opened for bookings yesterday in India. Mahindra has confirmed that the SUV received a stupendous response with over 1L bookings in half an hour of opening.

Scorpio N (1)

Image: Scorpio N

Last month, Mahindra launched one of its highly-anticipated SUV models in India. The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a bold design and has attractive looks. The SUV was launched with an introductory price of Rs 11.99 lakh and was made available in petrol as well as diesel variants. Yesterday (July 30 2022), the bookings for the SUV were opened for the first time in the country. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N SUV bookings to open tomorrow at Rs 21,000: All details here

Mahindra Scorpio-N performs exceptionally in its first booking period

Mahindra has now announced that the Scorpio-N has received a stupendous response when it comes to bookings. The SUV crossed over 25,000 bookings in a minute of its opening. The numbers jumped to 1 lakh within half an hour giving Mahindra a potential sales value of Rs 18,000 crore. Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door to be based on Scorpio N platform, will compete against Gurkha, Jimny

This could be because of the introductory price that Mahindra offered for the first few thousand models. The Mahindra Scorpio-N was available starting at Rs 11.99 lakh for the petrol variant and 12.49 lakh for the diesel variant. This pricing was for the first 25,000 buyers who booked the SUV on Mahindra’s official website. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio SUV offered with massive discount of Rs 1.59 lakh: Here are the details

Having said that, those who booked the SUV in the first one minute of openings are the ones who will be getting it for the introductory pricing. For the rest of the buyers who booked it, the price will be probably revealed at the time of delivery.

Notably, for booking the SUV, buyers had to pay Rs 21,000. Those who booked the SUV yesterday (July 30) in the period of its first booking can also reselect the variants and color options anytime until August 15.

The delivery details of the Scorpio-N will be informed by the end of next month.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with different engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 198 BHP/380 Nm and a 2.2-litre diesel producing 173 BHP/ 400 Nm. It comes in both 6-speed automatic and manual transmissions.

The Scorpio-N is an affordable SUV for its price and places itself before the Mahindra XUV 700. The XUV 700 outsold the competition like Tata Safari, Harrier, Hyundai Alcazar, Jeep Compass, and MG Hector series.

  • Published Date: July 31, 2022 9:49 AM IST

