comscore Mahindra Scorpio N engine details leaked ahead of launch: Petrol, diesel options revealed
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Mahindra Scorpio N Engine Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch Petrol Diesel Options Revealed
News

Mahindra Scorpio-N Engine details leaked ahead of launch

automobile

The report also sheds some light on the transmission options. Mahindra has already confirmed that they will also be introducing a 4x4 variant of the Scorpio N

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N details revealed

Mahindra Scorpio N is the talk of the town, even a month before it has been revealed. The company finally revealed some pictures and also announced the unveiling date for the upcoming SUV, which is June 27. Now a new report has surfaced claiming to know the engine variants that will be offered down to the exact power figures. Also Read - Petrol, diesel get cheaper: Here's how much you need to pay now

According to a report by ZigWheels, the Mahindra Scorpio N will be launched with two engine variants. One is a petrol version and the other is a diesel powertrain. However, similar to the XUV700 variants. Mahindra will be reserving the more powerful version of the same engine for the more expensive variants. Earlier, it was estimated that Scorpio N will be opting either for the same set of engine options as Mahindra Thar or else as the XUV700. However, the company won’t be offering either. Also Read - Mahindra announces unveiling date of Scorpio-N SUV, reveals important details

Also Read - Motorola Razr 3 may come with larger screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Mahindra Scorpio-N Diesel Options

The report suggests that Mahindra will be launching a 2.2-liter diesel engine and 2-liter petrol-powered engine as options for the Scorpio N. While it seems like these are the same options as the Thar and the XUV700, the power figures are different.

The new Scorpio N’s diesel variant will either produce 130PS power (for the base variant) or 160PS for the more expensive variants. The base variant might feature the exact same diesel engine as the Thar. The XUV700 in comparison produces either 155PS of power (base MX variant) or else 185PS power for the rest of the models.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Petrol Options

The 2-liter turbo-petrol engine on the Scorpion N will be churning out 170PS of power, according to the report. The 2020 Thar produces 150PS of power whereas the XUV700 produces a more powerful 200PS.

The report also sheds some light on the transmission options. Mahindra has already confirmed that they will also be introducing a 4×4 variant of the Scorpio N. The report claims that Mahindra will be offering a 4×4 variant with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 25, 2022 6:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 25, 2022 6:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here's how you can connect Spotify account with Google Home
How To
Here's how you can connect Spotify account with Google Home
Dyson unveils 'secret' robot that will do your household chores: View images

News

Dyson unveils 'secret' robot that will do your household chores: View images

Mahindra Scorpio-N Engine details leaked ahead of launch

automobile

Mahindra Scorpio-N Engine details leaked ahead of launch

Dyson unveils 'secret' robot that will do your household chores: View images

News

Dyson unveils 'secret' robot that will do your household chores: View images

Motorola Maven a.k.a Razr 3 shows up in a hands-on video

Mobiles

Motorola Maven a.k.a Razr 3 shows up in a hands-on video

Flipkart application on your phone gets a new look

Apps

Flipkart application on your phone gets a new look

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Dyson unveils 'secret' robot that will do your household chores: View images

Dyson unveils 'secret' robot that will do your household chores: Detailed image gallery

Mahindra Scorpio-N Engine details leaked ahead of launch

Dyson unveils 'secret' robot that will do your household chores: View images

Motorola Maven a.k.a Razr 3 shows up in a hands-on video

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

अलर्ट! इस नंबर पर गलती से भी किया कॉल, तो हैक हो जाएगा आपका WhatsApp Account

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) की इन धमाकेदार गन स्किन को करें अनलॉक, गेम को बनाएंगी मजेदार

Kia EV6: लॉन्च से पहले इस इलेक्ट्रिक कार ने मारी बाजी, NCAP से मिली 5 स्टार सेफ्टी रेटिंग

Apple iPhone 14 Pro में मिलेगा Always On Display फीचर! बिना डिस्प्ले ऑन किए देख पाएंगे टाइम, डेट और बहुत कुछ

Micromax In 2C Review: अच्छी बैटरी लाइफ, पर दूसरी चीजों से न करें उम्मीद

Latest Videos

Apple launches Pride Edition 2022 Watch Bands and Watch Faces; To know more Watch the Video

News

Apple launches Pride Edition 2022 Watch Bands and Watch Faces; To know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp will now let you dowload Adharcard, PAN card and so on, Watch video to know more details

News

WhatsApp will now let you dowload Adharcard, PAN card and so on, Watch video to know more details
Instagram's new look includes a new typeface and

News

Instagram's new look includes a new typeface and "new vibrancy", watch video to know the details
Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details

News

Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999