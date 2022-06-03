Mahindra Scorpio-N: Hers's everything we know about its price, specs, design and more

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is all set to launch its upcoming SUV ‘Scorpio N’ on June 27 in the Indian market and ahead of the official announcement multiple reports have claimed that the Indian car maker will start production of Scorpio N in June and the dealership training will also start this week itself. Mahindra is also expecting the SUV to attract enough demand that would result in long waiting periods initially. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N to Kia EV6: List of cars launching in June

Mahindra Scorpio-N Expected Price

Talking of prices, on can expect the entry-grade petrol trim to start from around Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. The range-topper’s pricing might go up to Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom. The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N will face stiff competition from the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N to get a Sony sound system as seen on XUV700: Watch video

Mahindra Scorpio-N interiors

Mahindra Scorpio N interiors have been leaked in a video. The interiors of the Scorpio N SUV, essentially the dashboard and the steering wheel can be seen clearly in the short clip. The video focuses on the infotainment screen and the steering wheel. We also get a glimpse at the refreshed interiors. One of the biggest changes is seen in the infotainment system. The entire setup seems to be borrowed from the XUV700 MX variant. Which has a smaller standalone infotainment unit, compared to the AX variants. On the Scorpio N, there are four different dials under the infotainment screen. These could be for volume, radio tuner and to adjust the temperature as well as AC fan speed. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N: From price, engine, variants to colours, all you need to know

Mahindra Scorpio-N Engine

According to a report by ZigWheels, the Mahindra Scorpio N will be launched with two engine variants. One is a petrol version and the other is a diesel powertrain. However, similar to the XUV700 variants. Mahindra will be reserving the more powerful version of the same engine for the more expensive variants. Earlier, it was estimated that Scorpio N will be opting either for the same set of engine options as Mahindra Thar or else as the XUV700. However, the company won’t be offering either.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Diesel Options

The report suggests that Mahindra will be launching a 2.2-liter diesel engine and 2-liter petrol-powered engine as options for the Scorpio N. While it seems like these are the same options as the Thar and the XUV700, the power figures are different.

The new Scorpio N’s diesel variant will either produce 130PS power (for the base variant) or 160PS for the more expensive variants. The base variant might feature the exact same diesel engine as the Thar. The XUV700 in comparison produces either 155PS of power (base MX variant) or else 185PS power for the rest of the models.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Petrol Options

The 2-liter turbo-petrol engine on the Scorpion N will be churning out 170PS of power, according to the report. The 2020 Thar produces 150PS of power whereas the XUV700 produces a more powerful 200PS.

The report also sheds some light on the transmission options. Mahindra has already confirmed that they will also be introducing a 4×4 variant of the Scorpio N. The report claims that Mahindra will be offering a 4×4 variant with both petrol and diesel powertrains.