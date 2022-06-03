comscore Hers's everything we know about upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Mahindra Scorpio N Herss Everything We Know About Its Price Specs Design And More
News

Mahindra Scorpio-N: All you need to know about its price, engine, design and more

automobile

The Mahindra Scorpio N will be launched with two engine variants. One is a petrol version and the other is a diesel powertrain.

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Hers's everything we know about its price, specs, design and more

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is all set to launch its upcoming SUV ‘Scorpio N’ on June 27 in the Indian market and ahead of the official announcement multiple reports have claimed that the Indian car maker will start production of Scorpio N in June and the dealership training will also start this week itself. Mahindra is also expecting the SUV to attract enough demand that would result in long waiting periods initially. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N to Kia EV6: List of cars launching in June

Mahindra Scorpio-N Expected Price

Talking of prices, on can expect the entry-grade petrol trim to start from around Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. The range-topper’s pricing might go up to Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom. The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N will face stiff competition from the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N to get a Sony sound system as seen on XUV700: Watch video

mahindra scorpio 2022, mahindra scorpio n, mahindra scorpio, mahindra scorpio n 2022, mahindra scorpio 2022 new model, 2022 mahindra scorpio, new mahindra scorpio 2022, mahindra scorpion, mahindra scorpio-n, mahindra scorpio 2022 review, new mahindra scorpio, mahindra scorpio new model 2022, mahindra scorpion 2022, mahindra scorpio 2022 launch date, new mahindra scorpio n, mahindra scorpio n price, mahindra scorpio n features, mahindra scorpio n review

Mahindra Scorpio N unveil will happen on June 27

Mahindra Scorpio-N interiors

Mahindra Scorpio N interiors have been leaked in a video. The interiors of the Scorpio N SUV, essentially the dashboard and the steering wheel can be seen clearly in the short clip. The video focuses on the infotainment screen and the steering wheel. We also get a glimpse at the refreshed interiors. One of the biggest changes is seen in the infotainment system. The entire setup seems to be borrowed from the XUV700 MX variant. Which has a smaller standalone infotainment unit, compared to the AX variants. On the Scorpio N, there are four different dials under the infotainment screen. These could be for volume, radio tuner and to adjust the temperature as well as AC fan speed. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N: From price, engine, variants to colours, all you need to know

Mahindra Scorpio-N Engine

According to a report by ZigWheels, the Mahindra Scorpio N will be launched with two engine variants. One is a petrol version and the other is a diesel powertrain. However, similar to the XUV700 variants. Mahindra will be reserving the more powerful version of the same engine for the more expensive variants. Earlier, it was estimated that Scorpio N will be opting either for the same set of engine options as Mahindra Thar or else as the XUV700. However, the company won’t be offering either.

mahindra scorpio 2022, mahindra scorpio n, mahindra scorpio, mahindra scorpio n 2022, mahindra scorpio 2022 new model, 2022 mahindra scorpio, new mahindra scorpio 2022, mahindra scorpion, mahindra scorpio-n, mahindra scorpio 2022 review, new mahindra scorpio, mahindra scorpio new model 2022, mahindra scorpion 2022, mahindra scorpio 2022 launch date, new mahindra scorpio n, mahindra scorpio n price, mahindra scorpio n features, mahindra scorpio n review

Talking of prices, on can expect the entry-grade petrol trim to start from around Rs 12 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N Diesel Options

The report suggests that Mahindra will be launching a 2.2-liter diesel engine and 2-liter petrol-powered engine as options for the Scorpio N. While it seems like these are the same options as the Thar and the XUV700, the power figures are different.

The new Scorpio N’s diesel variant will either produce 130PS power (for the base variant) or 160PS for the more expensive variants. The base variant might feature the exact same diesel engine as the Thar. The XUV700 in comparison produces either 155PS of power (base MX variant) or else 185PS power for the rest of the models.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Petrol Options

The 2-liter turbo-petrol engine on the Scorpion N will be churning out 170PS of power, according to the report. The 2020 Thar produces 150PS of power whereas the XUV700 produces a more powerful 200PS.

The report also sheds some light on the transmission options. Mahindra has already confirmed that they will also be introducing a 4×4 variant of the Scorpio N. The report claims that Mahindra will be offering a 4×4 variant with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 3, 2022 11:42 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 3, 2022 12:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Hers's everything we know about upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N
automobile
Hers's everything we know about upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N
Amidst strong scrutiny Xiaomi India appoints Alvin Tse to replace Manu Jain

Mobiles

Amidst strong scrutiny Xiaomi India appoints Alvin Tse to replace Manu Jain

How to add money to your IRCTC ewallet

How To

How to add money to your IRCTC ewallet

Facebook, Instagram are getting new tools to edit Reels

Apps

Facebook, Instagram are getting new tools to edit Reels

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness confirmed to release on Disney Plus this month

Entertainment

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness confirmed to release on Disney Plus this month

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amidst strong scrutiny Xiaomi India appoints Alvin Tse to replace Manu Jain

Hers's everything we know about upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N

Facebook, Instagram are getting new tools to edit Reels

Now you can buy Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro in India: Here s how

WhatsApp working on unread chat filter for desktop version of the app: Report

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India
How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Features

How to Auto Delete Youtube History
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

Features

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999