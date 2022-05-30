comscore Mahindra Scorpio N interiors revealed in new video: Here’s what you’ll get
News

Mahindra Scorpio N interiors leaked in new video: Watch here

automobile

Mahindra might launch a 2.2-liter diesel engine and 2-liter petrol-powered engine as options for the Scorpio N.

New Scorpio N to launch on June 27

Mahindra Scorpio N interiors have been leaked in a video. The interiors of the Scorpio N SUV, essentially the dashboard and the steering wheel can be seen clearly in the short clip. The Scorpio N vehicle was seen in motion when the video was shot. Also Read - Mahindra announces unveiling date of Scorpio-N SUV, reveals important details

The video has been shared by scorpio_0029 on Instagram. The video focuses on the infotainment screen and the steering wheel. We also get a glimpse at the refreshed interiors. One of the biggest changes is seen in the infotainment system. The entire setup seems to be borrowed from the XUV700 MX variant. Which has a smaller standalone infotainment unit, compared to the AX variants. On the Scorpio N, there are four different dials under the infotainment screen. These could be for volume, radio tuner and to adjust the temperature as well as AC fan speed. Also Read - Anand Mahindra shows off a car priced under Rs 1,500 as man asks for a vehicle under Rs 10,000

Under the dials, we see toggle-like switches for traction control, hill descent, hill climb, and hazard lamps. Coming to the infotainment screen, it seems like the same size as the one on the XUV700 base model. The screen is winged by two vertically positioned AC vents. We also see a dual-tone on the dashboard, a colour that resembles tan or brown. Also Read - Mahindra Electric SUV interiors revealed in new teaser: Watch video

The Multi-information Display (MID) will also get a digital screen, most likely the exact same unit you see on the base model of XUV700. We cannot see the display clearly, so it’s ideal that we reserve our judgment for an official look or a more clear teaser. The steering wheel on the Scorpio N is slightly flattened out as the XUV700 and even the button placements on the steering wheel seem to look the same. We get the usual three-spoke steering wheel with the Scorpio N as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SCORPIO_ Lover 29 (@scorpio___0029)

Earlier last week, the engine details of the Scorpio N leaked. The company has officially also revealed some information about the powertrain. We will get both petrol and diesel-powered vehicles. Mahindra has also confirmed that they will be introducing a 4×4 variant of the Scorpio N. Most likely the 4×4 transmission will be available for both powertrains.

Similar to the XUV700 variants, Mahindra will be reserving the more powerful version of the same engine for the more expensive variants. Earlier, it was estimated that Scorpio N will be opting either for the same set of engine options as Mahindra Thar or else as the XUV700.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Diesel

The Scorpio N diesel variant might either produce 130PS power (for the base variant) and 160PS for the more expensive variants. The base variant might feature the exact same diesel engine as the Thar. The XUV700 in comparison produces either 155PS of power (base MX variant) or else 185PS power for the rest of the models.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Petrol

The 2-liter turbo-petrol engine on the Scorpion N might churn out 170PS of power. In comparison, the 2020 Thar produces 150PS whereas the XUV700 produces a more powerful 200PS.

  Published Date: May 30, 2022 7:33 PM IST

