comscore Mahindra Scorpio-N shows-off its off-roading capabilities ahead of launch: Check video
  • Mahindra Scorpio N Shows Off Its Off Roading Capabilities Ahead Of Launch Watch Videos
News

Mahindra Scorpio-N shows-off its off-roading capabilities ahead of launch: Watch videos

automobile

The Mahindra Scorpio N will be launched with two engine variants. One is a petrol version and the other is a diesel powertrain.

Mahindra Scorpio N Price

Mahindra Scorpio-N shows-off its off-roading capabilities ahead of launch: Video

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is all set to launch its upcoming SUV ‘Scorpio N’ on June 27 in the Indian market. Now, ahead of official launch a new video has surfaced online where the new Scorpio-N SUV is seen tackling off-road sections in a camouflage. The video, shared on Instagram, shows the off-road nature of the SUV in its new avatar. Also Read - Toyota to launch new Mahindra Scorpio N, Creta-rival in India on July 1: Details here

The video of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N shows that it is undergoing an off-road test with passengers occupied inside. The vehicle in the video can be seen going through an axle twister, which is also water-filled, thereby proving to be a mix of both axle bender and water wading depth tests. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N interiors leaked in new video: Watch here

According to a report by ZigWheels, the Mahindra Scorpio N will be launched with two engine variants. One is a petrol version and the other is a diesel powertrain. However, similar to the XUV700 variants. Mahindra will be reserving the more powerful version of the same engine for the more expensive variants. Earlier, it was estimated that Scorpio N will be opting either for the same set of engine options as Mahindra Thar or else as the XUV700. However, the company won’t be offering either.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Diesel Options

The report suggests that Mahindra will be launching a 2.2-liter diesel engine and 2-liter petrol-powered engine as options for the Scorpio N. While it seems like these are the same options as the Thar and the XUV700, the power figures are different.

The new Scorpio N’s diesel variant will either produce 130PS power (for the base variant) or 160PS for the more expensive variants. The base variant might feature the exact same diesel engine as the Thar. The XUV700 in comparison produces either 155PS of power (base MX variant) or else 185PS power for the rest of the models.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Petrol Options

The 2-liter turbo-petrol engine on the Scorpion N will be churning out 170PS of power, according to the report. The 2020 Thar produces 150PS of power whereas the XUV700 produces a more powerful 200PS.

The report also sheds some light on the transmission options. Mahindra has already confirmed that they will also be introducing a 4×4 variant of the Scorpio N. The report claims that Mahindra will be offering a 4×4 variant with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

  • Published Date: June 10, 2022 1:40 PM IST

