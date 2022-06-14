comscore Mahindra Scorpio N spotted ahead of June 27 launch: Watch video
Mahindra Scorpio N spotted ahead of June 27 launch: Check Video

The ground clearance of new 2022 Scorpio is expected to be about 200 mm. When compared with Tata Safari, new Mahindra Scorpio 2022 is longer by 1 mm, wider by 23 mm, taller by 84 mm and has a 9 mm longer wheelbase.

Mahindra Scorpio N spotted ahead of July 27 launch: Check Video (Credit: rushlane)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is all set to launch its upcoming SUV ‘Scorpio N’ on June 27 in the Indian market. The new SUV has been showcased in teasers, spy shots, leaked videos, and much more. Now, ahead of official launch the production-ready Mahindra Scorpio-N has been spotted. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV new video shows captain seat variant and a good look at boot space

As per the images, the Scorpio-N would come with a new grille and dual-projector headlamps with sequential turn indicators. The upcoming SUV would also get C-shaped LED DRLs on both ends of the bumper, a brown and black cabin with premium upholstery. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N new teaser reveals high seating position: Watch video

A leak data has revealed that the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is 4,662 mm long; 1,917 mm wide; 1,870 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N: All you need to know about its price, engine, design and more

The ground clearance of new 2022 Scorpio is expected to be about 200 mm. When compared with Tata Safari, new Mahindra Scorpio 2022 is longer by 1 mm, wider by 23 mm, taller by 84 mm and has a 9 mm longer wheelbase. In fact, the new Scorpio when compared to XUV700, is smaller by 33mm in length, but is wider and taller than XUV700 by 27mm and 115mm respectively.

Mahindra will be launching a 2.2-liter diesel engine and 2-liter petrol-powered engine as options for the Scorpio N. While it seems like these are the same options as the Thar and the XUV700, the power figures are different.

The new Scorpio N’s diesel variant will either produce 130PS power (for the base variant) or 160PS for the more expensive variants. The base variant might feature the exact same diesel engine as the Thar. The XUV700 in comparison produces either 155PS of power (base MX variant) or else 185PS power for the rest of the models.

The 2-liter turbo-petrol engine on the Scorpion N will be churning out 170PS of power, according to the report. The 2020 Thar produces 150PS of power whereas the XUV700 produces a more powerful 200PS.

The report also sheds some light on the transmission options. Mahindra has already confirmed that they will also be introducing a 4×4 variant of the Scorpio N. The report claims that Mahindra will be offering a 4×4 variant with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

  • Published Date: June 14, 2022 3:31 PM IST

