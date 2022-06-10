The Mahindra Scorpio N is one of the most anticipated cars in the country right now. The new SUV has been showcased in teasers, spy shots, leaked videos, and much more. The official unveiling is just a few weeks away and still, we are getting numerous spy shots and leaked images of the vehicle. The latest in this line of leaked information is a video that shows the seating configuration of the D-segment SUV. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launch: From interiors, engine to features, all that we know for sure

A new video has been shot where a Mahindra Scorpio N test mule has been recorded while it was parked on the road. The exteriors of the car are completely camouflaged but we get a good look at the second row of seats. The variant that has been seen in the video comes with a 6-seater configuration. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 SUV interiors revealed in images: Check details

The Scorpio-N captain seats will be placed in the second row and the third row will be a standard bench seat that can comfortably seat two passengers. The Scorpio N captain seats are seen with separate handles for arm support. In the video, we can also see that the seats are foldable in order to provide egress to the third row of seats. The seat is expected to have the one-click tumble feature which will make it easy to operate with a single hand. Also Read - Tata Punch-rival Citroen C3 launch next month: Here’s what to expect

Apart from the seating configuration, we get a look at the steering wheel, the instrument cluster, and the infotainment display. It falls in line with the previous spy videos of the car. It is safe to assume that Mahindra Scorpio-N will borrow the infotainment panel from the base variant of the XUV700.

The video also gives a very small glimpse at the boot space of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N. The variant in the video seemed to have a single bench last row seat. What this means is that you won’t get split 30:70 split seats with the Scorpio-N. The boot space with all three rows standing also doesn’t seem to be substantial. However, folding the last row will open up a ton of space for luggage.

The Scorpio N will be unveiled on June 27 along, However, the pricing may be revealed at a later date. The company is expected to officially start recieving bookings for the SUV.