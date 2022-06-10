comscore Mahindra Scorpio N SUV 6-seater variant leaked with captain seats: Watch full video
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Mahindra Scorpio N Suv 6 Seater Variant Leaked With Captain Seats View Full Video
News

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV new video shows captain seat variant and a good look at boot space

automobile

Apart from the Mahindra Scorpio-N seating configuration, we get a look at the steering wheel, the instrument cluster, and the infotainment display

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N to be unveiled on June 27.

The Mahindra Scorpio N is one of the most anticipated cars in the country right now. The new SUV has been showcased in teasers, spy shots, leaked videos, and much more. The official unveiling is just a few weeks away and still, we are getting numerous spy shots and leaked images of the vehicle. The latest in this line of leaked information is a video that shows the seating configuration of the D-segment SUV. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launch: From interiors, engine to features, all that we know for sure

A new video has been shot where a Mahindra Scorpio N test mule has been recorded while it was parked on the road. The exteriors of the car are completely camouflaged but we get a good look at the second row of seats. The variant that has been seen in the video comes with a 6-seater configuration. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 SUV interiors revealed in images: Check details

The Scorpio-N captain seats will be placed in the second row and the third row will be a standard bench seat that can comfortably seat two passengers. The Scorpio N captain seats are seen with separate handles for arm support. In the video, we can also see that the seats are foldable in order to provide egress to the third row of seats. The seat is expected to have the one-click tumble feature which will make it easy to operate with a single hand. Also Read - Tata Punch-rival Citroen C3 launch next month: Here’s what to expect

Apart from the seating configuration, we get a look at the steering wheel, the instrument cluster, and the infotainment display. It falls in line with the previous spy videos of the car. It is safe to assume that Mahindra Scorpio-N will borrow the infotainment panel from the base variant of the XUV700.

The video also gives a very small glimpse at the boot space of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N. The variant in the video seemed to have a single bench last row seat. What this means is that you won’t get split 30:70 split seats with the Scorpio-N. The boot space with all three rows standing also doesn’t seem to be substantial. However, folding the last row will open up a ton of space for luggage.

The Scorpio N will be unveiled on June 27 along, However, the pricing may be revealed at a later date. The company is expected to officially start recieving bookings for the SUV.

 

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 10, 2022 5:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 10, 2022 5:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV new video shows captain seat variant
automobile
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV new video shows captain seat variant
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N shows-off its off-roading capabilities ahead of launch: Check video

automobile

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N shows-off its off-roading capabilities ahead of launch: Check video

Marvel's Midnight Suns trailer reveals Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch and more

Gaming

Marvel's Midnight Suns trailer reveals Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch and more

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 launched in India at Rs 59,999

News

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 launched in India at Rs 59,999

Now you will be able to play Xbox games on Samsung smart TVs

Smart TVs

Now you will be able to play Xbox games on Samsung smart TVs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV new video shows captain seat variant

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N shows-off its off-roading capabilities ahead of launch: Check video

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 launched in India at Rs 59,999

Last of Us Part 1 PS5, PC version announced

First Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black series launched in India, prices start from Rs 5.5 crore: Check details

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

News

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know
iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone

News

iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone
Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far

News

Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far
Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

Reviews

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999