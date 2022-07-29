comscore Mahindra Scorpio N SUV bookings to open tomorrow at Rs 21,000: Check price, features and more
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Mahindra Scorpio N Suv Bookings To Open Tomorrow At Rs 21000 Check Price Features And More
News

Mahindra Scorpio N SUV bookings to open tomorrow at Rs 21,000: All details here

automobile

The Mahindra Scorpio-N comes in five variants which include Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L.

Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N SUV bookings open tomorrow at Rs 21,000: All details here

Mahindra & Mahindra will start accepting bookings for the newly-launched Scorpio-N SUV from tomorrow (July 30 2022) and the deliveries will start from September 26. The bookings of the Scorpio N will start from 11 in the morning and can be booked at Rs 21,000. It will be done on a first come first basis and the first 25,000 customers will be able to enjoy the introductory prices. Potential customer can make the booking and then reselect the variant as well as the colour option. One can do this until August 15 midnight and post that, the selected trim and colour will be locked. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio SUV offered with massive discount of Rs 1.59 lakh: Here are the details

The Mahindra Scorpio-N comes in five variants which include Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Customers will have the option of choosing either the six-seat or seven-seat configuration. Four-wheel-drive will only be available with the diesel variant and will be offered with both manual and automatic transmissions. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 SUV gets over 1.5 lakh bookings, but long waiting period worries buyers

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio-N Price

The new Scorpion-N starts from Rs 11.99 lakh with the base petrol Z2 model and Rs 12.49 for the diesel MT variant, followed by the petrol Z4 which starts from Rs 13.49 lakh. Meanwhile, the diesel MT starts from Rs13.99 lakh. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N Automatic variant prices revealed: Check booking and delivery details

The mid-spec Z6 trim level with the diesel engine is available with the MT option only and it is priced at Rs 14.99 lakh. The top-spec petrol MT Z8 is priced from Rs 16.99 lakh, while Rs 17.49 lakh with the diesel MT option. In addition, the top-of-the-line Z8L variant is priced the most at Rs 18.99 lakh with the Petrol MT variant and Rs 19.49 lakh with the diesel MT variant.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Engine

The new Mahindra Scorpio N will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines. The SUV will either get the mStallion petrol engine that produces 200PS power and 380 Nm of torque. The mHawk diesel engine will produce 175PS of power and 400Nm of torque. The engines are either mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The driver will get four terrain driving modes which include Tarmac, Snow, Mud, and Desert.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Features

The Mahindra Scorpio N will be borrowing the AdrenoX technology from XUV700. The new SUV will be equipped with a Snapdragon SD6 processor. The car will support up to 70+ connected car features. The features will provide the user with controls in the cabin and on a mobile app.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 29, 2022 3:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo India refutes ED’s claims of money laundering in India: Check details
News
Vivo India refutes ED’s claims of money laundering in India: Check details
OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G to iQOO Z5: Top 5 gaming smartphones Under Rs 20,000 in India July 2022

Photo Gallery

OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G to iQOO Z5: Top 5 gaming smartphones Under Rs 20,000 in India July 2022

Telecom industry has become a sunrise industry in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Telecom

Telecom industry has become a sunrise industry in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

OnePlus Ace Pro live image appears ahead of official launch: Expected price, features and more

Mobiles

OnePlus Ace Pro live image appears ahead of official launch: Expected price, features and more

Infinix Smart 6 Plus launched in India: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Infinix Smart 6 Plus launched in India: Check price, specs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mahindra Scorpio N SUV bookings to open tomorrow at Rs 21,000: Check price, features and more

Tecno Spark 9T launched in India: All you need to know

Vivo India refutes ED’s claims of money laundering in India: Check details

OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G to iQOO Z5: Top 5 gaming smartphones Under Rs 20,000 in India July 2022

OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G to Poco X4 Pro 5G: Top 5 gaming smartphones Under Rs 20,000 in India July 2022

BGMI Ban: Reasons why Indian govt may have banned it one year after launch

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch video

Netflix tips: Top features that will help you choose what to watch

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Realme Pad X Launched in India, Check out the First Impression of this Device

Hands On

Realme Pad X Launched in India, Check out the First Impression of this Device
BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solution Group, Dell Technologies

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solution Group, Dell Technologies
How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial

Features

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial
Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers

News

Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999