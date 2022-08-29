comscore Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV delivery dates, waiting period announced officially
Mahindra Scorpio-N delivery dates, waiting period announced: All details here

The Mahindra Scorpio-N had registered a new record when the bookings for the SUV commenced. The car had over 1,00,000 bookings in under 30 minutes on July 30

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra has finally announced the delivery dates for the upcoming SUV Scorpio-N. Deliveries for the latest SUV in Mahinda’s robust line-up will commence from the festive occasion of Navratri on September 26. The Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in June this year. Mahindra also revealed the number of units that will be delivered within the first 10 days of the delivery and the variant that will receive preference over others. Mahindra also disclosed the average waiting period for the new Scorpio-N SUV. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio Classic Vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Detailed price comparison

Mahindra has announced that it plans to deliver over 7,000 Scorpio-N SUVs within the first 10 days of delivery commencement. The company announced priority delivery of the Z8-L variant, and has assured delivery in two months to Z8-L customers from the first 25,000 bookings. While the waiting period varies for different variants, the average waiting period for the first 25,000 bookings, which also bagged an attractive introductory price, will be four months. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N Vs Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Price, variants, features compared

The delivery timeline will be communicated for the first 25,000 bookings through CRM channels starting tomorrow, while the customers beyond the first 25,000 bookings will be communicated their estimated delivery period in the next 10 days, according to a statement from the brand. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings cross 1L in just 30 minutes

Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “We are delighted to commence deliveries of the All-New Scorpio-N on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. We are committed to roll out the vehicles in full force, and our highly automated manufacturing line which was a part of the investment on Scorpio-N, will help us achieve the deliveries faster.”

The Mahindra Scorpio-N had registered a new record when the bookings for the SUV commenced. The car had over 1,00,000 bookings in under 30 minutes on July 30.

  • Published Date: August 29, 2022 6:36 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 29, 2022 6:39 PM IST
