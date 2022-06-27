comscore Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV India launch today: Check LIVE event details, expected price, and more
News

Mahindra Scorpio N launch today: Check event details, expected price, and more

automobile

The Mahindra Scorpio N will be the second car after the XUV700 to get the company's Twin Peaks logo

Mahindra Scorpio n

Mahindra Scorpio-N to launch today

The Mahindra Scorpio N will finally launch in India today. The new Scorpio N will be taking on the D-segment with rivals like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, and more. The new SUV has been leaked numerous times during testing on Indian roads. Mahindra has also revealed renders of the new SUV which give us a good understanding of what to expect. Moreover, there was a recent walkaround of the SUV which gives us an even better idea of the size of the SUV and its interiors. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 to Kia Carens, latest Indian cars that underwent crash test

The Mahindra Scorpio N launch event will begin at 5:30 PM today. The company will be streaming the event live on its social media channels as well as the official YouTube channel. Also Read - Top SUVs under Rs 12 lakh launching in the coming weeks

The Mahindra Scorpio N will be the second car after the XUV700 to get the company’s Twin Peaks logo. Similar to the XUV700, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N won’t be replacing its precursor. Instead, the company will be selling the current generation Scorpio under the brand name ‘Scorpio Classic’. Also Read - 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N shows-off its off-roading capabilities ahead of launch: Watch videos

Mahindra Scorpio N features

Mahindra Scorpio-N will be getting an all-new grille and dual-projector headlamps with sequential turn indicators. To bring it in line with the design of the latest Mahindra SUVs, the vehicle will also get C-shaped LED DRLs on both ends of the bumper. In terms of interiors, we are certain that the company will offer a brown and black cabin. Mahindra is also taking the premium appeal a notch higher with the new Scorpio N by offering soft-touch material on the dash.

Mahindra Scorpio N Tech and Expected Price

In terms of feature list too, the Mahindra Scorpio N will be getting the same infotainment system you get in the base variant of the Mahindra XUV700. The car will also get an all-new multi-information display (MID). The feature set also includes a sunroof and the option of six-seater configuration with captain seats.  The new Scorpio N is expected to start at a price of around Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • Published Date: June 27, 2022 9:56 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 27, 2022 10:48 AM IST

