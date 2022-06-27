Mahindra Scorpio N has finally been launched in India. The new Scorpio N SUV has been unveiled in India. The SUV has been placed under the more premium XUV700 SUV. The company has launched the SUV in petrol and diesel powertrains and it will be offered in both manual and automatic transmission options. The new Scorpio N will also be offered with a 4-wheel-drive variant. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N launch: Here are six SUVs that it will have to compete with

The Mahindra Scorpio N test drives will begin on July 5 in 30 Indian cities. The rest of the country will be able to take test drives from July 15. The booking for the Scorpio N will open from 30 July at 11 am it can be done via the online channel as well dealerships. The deliveries will begin from the festive season this year. The SUV will be available in five broad variants which include the Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L. Also Read - Toyota Hyryder teasers reveal SUV design, features: Check all details

Pricing

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L Diesel: Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Diesel: Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra Scorpio N Z6 Diesel: Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 Diesel: Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 Diesel: Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L Petrol: Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Petrol: Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 Petrol: Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 Petrol: Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safety Options

The new Mahindra Scorpio N comes with the following features :

Six airbags

Advaced ESC

Collapsible Steering System

Driver Drowsiness Detection

Advanced Seat Restraint System

Engine Options

The new Mahindra Scorpio N will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines. The SUV will either get the mStallion petrol engine that produces 200PS power and 380 Nm of torque. The mHawk diesel engine will produce 175PS of power and 400Nm of torque. The engines are either mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The driver will get four terrain driving modes which include Tarmac, Snow, Mud, and Desert.

Features

The Mahindra Scorpio N will be borrowing the AdrenoX technology from XUV700. The new SUV will be equipped with a Snapdragon SD6 processor. The car will support up to 70+ connected car features. The features will provide the user with controls in the cabin and on a mobile app.

Here are the features

-7-inch multi-information display and an 8-inch infotainment screen.

-Wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay

-GPS navigation

-Bluetooth & USB connectivity

-12 Speaker Sony System with 3D Immersive Audio