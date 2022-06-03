Mahindra Scorpio N Teaser Shows Highest Command Seating Watch Video

Mahindra Scorpio N launch is around the corner and the company has introduced a new video trailer for the new upcoming SUV. This new trailer has opened up abou the seating position of the new Mahindra SUV that will be launched soon. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N: All you need to know about its price, engine, design and more

In the teaser we see Scorpio N rolling up to a dining table as the teaser states, “The seat of authority is always reserved for Daddy.” This falls in line with the campaign that is running for SUV Mahindra Scorpio N with the title “the big daddy of SUVs”. The teaser essentially highlights the high driving position of the new SUV. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N to Kia EV6: List of cars launching in June

Mahindra has claimed that the new SUV comes with the “Highest Command Seating” in its class. We also get a short glimpse at the interiors of the SUV. There’s not much that we see but we can figure out the infotainment screen. The display seems to be derived from the base model of the XUV700. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N to get a Sony sound system as seen on XUV700: Watch video

A prior leaked video had given us a more detailed look at the dashboard of the upcoming Scorpio N. In a video shared by Scorpio_0029 on Instagram, we get a good look at the infotainment screen and the steering wheel.

Even in that video, it seems that the entire setup seems to be borrowed from the XUV700 MX variant. Comparatively, the AX variants of the XUV700 come with a single glass pane screen.

Moving to the buttons and dials, we can see that there are four different dials under the infotainment screen in the Scorpio N. These could be for volume, radio tuner and to adjust the temperature as well as AC fan speed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCORPIO_ Lover 29 (@scorpio___0029)

Under the dials, we see toggle-like switches for traction control, hill descent, hill climb, and hazard lamps. Coming to the infotainment screen, it seems like the same size as the one on the XUV700 base model. The screen is winged by two vertically positioned AC vents. We also see a dual-tone on the dashboard, a colour that resembles tan or brown.

Mahindra Scorpio N’s Multi-information Display (MID) might also get a completely digital screen. Additionally, the steering wheel on the Scorpio N is slightly flattened out as the XUV700 and even the button placements on the steering wheel seem to look the same.