comscore Mahindra Scorpio N teaser shows 'Highest Command Seating': Watch video
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Mahindra Scorpio N Teaser Shows Highest Command Seating Watch Video
News

Mahindra Scorpio N new teaser reveals high seating position: Watch video

automobile

Mahindra Scorpio N is already one of the biggest SUVs in its class. Mahindra has now emphasised on the high seating position of the car

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N unveil will happen on June 27

Mahindra Scorpio N launch is around the corner and the company has introduced a new video trailer for the new upcoming SUV. This new trailer has opened up abou the seating position of the new Mahindra SUV that will be launched soon. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N: All you need to know about its price, engine, design and more

In the teaser we see Scorpio N rolling up to a dining table as the teaser states, “The seat of authority is always reserved for Daddy.” This falls in line with the campaign that is running for SUV Mahindra Scorpio N with the title “the big daddy of SUVs”. The teaser essentially highlights the high driving position of the new SUV. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N to Kia EV6: List of cars launching in June

Mahindra has claimed that the new SUV comes with the “Highest Command Seating” in its class. We also get a short glimpse at the interiors of the SUV. There’s not much that we see but we can figure out the infotainment screen. The display seems to be derived from the base model of the XUV700. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N to get a Sony sound system as seen on XUV700: Watch video

A prior leaked video had given us a more detailed look at the dashboard of the upcoming Scorpio N. In a video shared by Scorpio_0029 on Instagram, we get a good look at the infotainment screen and the steering wheel.

Even in that video, it seems that the entire setup seems to be borrowed from the XUV700 MX variant. Comparatively, the AX variants of the XUV700 come with a single glass pane screen.

Moving to the buttons and dials, we can see that there are four different dials under the infotainment screen in the Scorpio N. These could be for volume, radio tuner and to adjust the temperature as well as AC fan speed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SCORPIO_ Lover 29 (@scorpio___0029)

Under the dials, we see toggle-like switches for traction control, hill descent, hill climb, and hazard lamps. Coming to the infotainment screen, it seems like the same size as the one on the XUV700 base model. The screen is winged by two vertically positioned AC vents. We also see a dual-tone on the dashboard, a colour that resembles tan or brown.

Mahindra Scorpio N’s Multi-information Display (MID) might also get a completely digital screen. Additionally, the steering wheel on the Scorpio N is slightly flattened out as the XUV700 and even the button placements on the steering wheel seem to look the same.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 3, 2022 6:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Musk announces hiring freeze for Tesla, may layoff 10 percent employees: Report
News
Musk announces hiring freeze for Tesla, may layoff 10 percent employees: Report
Critical security vulnerabilities found in Unisoc chipset, but there's a patch incoming

News

Critical security vulnerabilities found in Unisoc chipset, but there's a patch incoming

Apple WWDC 2022: iPadOS 16 to introduce features to improve multitasking experience

News

Apple WWDC 2022: iPadOS 16 to introduce features to improve multitasking experience

Ford to invest $3.7 billion for production of EVs, gas-powered vehicles

automobile

Ford to invest $3.7 billion for production of EVs, gas-powered vehicles

Govt expected to roll out indeginious 5G tech in India by August

Telecom

Govt expected to roll out indeginious 5G tech in India by August

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mahindra Scorpio N new teaser revealed: Watch video

Musk announces hiring freeze for Tesla, may layoff 10 percent employees: Report

Critical security vulnerabilities found in Unisoc chipset, but there's a patch incoming

Apple WWDC 2022: iPadOS 16 to introduce features to improve multitasking experience

Ford to invest $3.7 billion for production of EVs, gas-powered vehicles

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India
How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Features

How to Auto Delete Youtube History
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

Features

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999