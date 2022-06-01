comscore Mahindra Scorpio N to get a Sony sound system as seen on XUV700: Check video
News

automobile

Mahindra Scorpio N will come with an 8-inch infotainment screen paired with a Sony audio system, dual zone climate control and hill descent control.

Mahindra Scorpio N E

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is all set to launch its upcoming SUV ‘Scorpio N’ on June 27 in the Indian market and now a new report has claimed that the most awaited SUV will come with an 8-inch infotainment screen paired with a Sony audio system, dual zone climate control and hill descent control. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N: From price, engine, variants to colours, all you need to know

It will also get an analogue gauge cluster, push button start/stop system and a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls for calling functions and cruise control. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N to New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Here are the top 5 upcoming SUVs to launch in India in 2022

The company also shared some images of the new production-ready Scorpio-N. Mahindra claims the new car will redefine the D-segment SUV category. The new vehicle will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Chakan. Mahindra to begin mass-producing Scorpio N soon. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N Engine details leaked ahead of launch

 

The company has officially also revealed some information about the powertrain. We will get both petrol and diesel-powered vehicles. Mahindra has also confirmed that they will be introducing a 4×4 variant of the Scorpio N. Most likely the 4×4 transmission will be available for both powertrains.

Similar to the XUV700 variants, Mahindra will be reserving the more powerful version of the same engine for the more expensive variants. Earlier, it was estimated that Scorpio N will be opting either for the same set of engine options as Mahindra Thar or else as the XUV700.

The company might launch a 2.2-liter diesel engine and 2-liter petrol-powered engine as options for the Scorpio N.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Diesel

The Scorpio N diesel variant might either produce 130PS power (for the base variant) and 160PS for the more expensive variants. The base variant might feature the exact same diesel engine as the Thar. The XUV700 in comparison produces either 155PS of power (base MX variant) or else 185PS power for the rest of the models.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Petrol

The 2-liter turbo-petrol engine on the Scorpion N might churn out 170PS of power. In comparison, the 2020 Thar produces 150PS whereas the XUV700 produces a more powerful 200PS.

  • Published Date: June 1, 2022 12:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 1, 2022 1:05 PM IST

