comscore Mahindra Scorpio SUV offered with massive discount of Rs 1.59 lakh: Details here
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Mahindra Scorpio Suv Offered With Massive Discount Of Rs 1 59 Lakh Here Are The Details
News

Mahindra Scorpio SUV offered with massive discount of Rs 1.59 lakh: Here are the details

automobile

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is most likely to be priced ~Rs 10 lakh for the base S model, and the Classic variants of the Scorpio will sit below the newly-launched Scorpio-N in Mahindra’s lineup.

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio SUV offered with massive discount of Rs 1.59 lakh: Details here

Domestic automaker Mahindra has announced discounts of up to Rs 1.59 lakh on its popular SUV Mahindra Scorpio. The company is planning to bring Mahindra Scorpio Classic in the Indian market by the festive season this year. As per reports, to clear the stock of the outgoing model by then, Mahindra is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.59 lakh on the Scorpio. The outgoing Scorpio is going to be replaced by the Classic soon. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be sold in two variants – S and S11 – a base variant and a top-spec one. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 SUV gets over 1.5 lakh bookings, but long waiting period worries buyers

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is most likely to be priced ~Rs 10 lakh for the base S model, and the Classic variants of the Scorpio will sit below the newly-launched Scorpio-N in Mahindra’s lineup. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic, the SUV will get a 2.2-litre diesel engine, tuned to produce 138 bhp mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This will be the sole offering and will not get a 4X4 system. Also Read - Mahindra’s five new electric SUVs to be unveiled on August 15: Watch teaser video

Meanwhile, the car maker recently launched the Mahindra Scorpio-N in the country. It comes in five variants which include Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Customers will have the option of choosing either the six-seat or seven-seat configuration. Four-wheel-drive will only be available with the diesel variant and will be offered with both manual and automatic transmissions. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N Automatic variant prices revealed: Check booking and delivery details

Mahindra Scorpio-N Price

The new Scorpion-N starts from Rs 11.99 lakh with the base petrol Z2 model and Rs 12.49 for the diesel MT variant, followed by the petrol Z4 which starts from Rs 13.49 lakh. Meanwhile, the diesel MT starts from Rs13.99 lakh. The mid-spec Z6 trim level with the diesel engine is available with the MT option only and it is priced at Rs 14.99 lakh. The top-spec petrol MT Z8 is priced from Rs 16.99 lakh, while Rs 17.49 lakh with the diesel MT option. In addition, the top-of-the-line Z8L variant is priced the most at Rs 18.99 lakh with the Petrol MT variant and Rs 19.49 lakh with the diesel MT variant.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 27, 2022 1:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Maps launches Street View in 10 Indian cities: Check complete list
Apps
Google Maps launches Street View in 10 Indian cities: Check complete list
Black Panther game could be in development

Gaming

Black Panther game could be in development

Nothing Phone (1) users report quality issues, facing replacement problems as well

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) users report quality issues, facing replacement problems as well

Google witnesses 'encouraging results in its early monetisating efforts of YouTube Shorts

News

Google witnesses 'encouraging results in its early monetisating efforts of YouTube Shorts

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 27, 2022: Claim free gloo wall skin, characters and more today

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 27, 2022: Claim free gloo wall skin, characters and more today

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Maps launches Street View in 10 Indian cities: Check complete list

Mahindra Scorpio SUV offered with massive discount of Rs 1.59 lakh: Details here

Black Panther game could be in development

Nothing Phone (1) users report quality issues, facing replacement problems as well

Google witnesses 'encouraging results in its early monetisating efforts of YouTube Shorts

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review
How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake

Features

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake
WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature

News

WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature
iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

News

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999