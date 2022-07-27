Mahindra Scorpio SUV offered with massive discount of Rs 1.59 lakh: Details here

Domestic automaker Mahindra has announced discounts of up to Rs 1.59 lakh on its popular SUV Mahindra Scorpio. The company is planning to bring Mahindra Scorpio Classic in the Indian market by the festive season this year. As per reports, to clear the stock of the outgoing model by then, Mahindra is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.59 lakh on the Scorpio. The outgoing Scorpio is going to be replaced by the Classic soon. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be sold in two variants – S and S11 – a base variant and a top-spec one. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 SUV gets over 1.5 lakh bookings, but long waiting period worries buyers

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is most likely to be priced ~Rs 10 lakh for the base S model, and the Classic variants of the Scorpio will sit below the newly-launched Scorpio-N in Mahindra’s lineup. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic, the SUV will get a 2.2-litre diesel engine, tuned to produce 138 bhp mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This will be the sole offering and will not get a 4X4 system. Also Read - Mahindra’s five new electric SUVs to be unveiled on August 15: Watch teaser video

Meanwhile, the car maker recently launched the Mahindra Scorpio-N in the country. It comes in five variants which include Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Customers will have the option of choosing either the six-seat or seven-seat configuration. Four-wheel-drive will only be available with the diesel variant and will be offered with both manual and automatic transmissions. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N Automatic variant prices revealed: Check booking and delivery details

Mahindra Scorpio-N Price

The new Scorpion-N starts from Rs 11.99 lakh with the base petrol Z2 model and Rs 12.49 for the diesel MT variant, followed by the petrol Z4 which starts from Rs 13.49 lakh. Meanwhile, the diesel MT starts from Rs13.99 lakh. The mid-spec Z6 trim level with the diesel engine is available with the MT option only and it is priced at Rs 14.99 lakh. The top-spec petrol MT Z8 is priced from Rs 16.99 lakh, while Rs 17.49 lakh with the diesel MT option. In addition, the top-of-the-line Z8L variant is priced the most at Rs 18.99 lakh with the Petrol MT variant and Rs 19.49 lakh with the diesel MT variant.