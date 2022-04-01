comscore Mahindra sells one 'Standing Tall Thar' NFT for Rs 11 lakh, earns a total of Rs 26 lakh
Mahindra sells four NFTs for Rs 26 lakh, best-selling 'Standing Tall Thar' NFT earns Rs 11 lakh

The Mahindra Thar NFT auction and purchasing took place on Mahindra Gallery, the online NFT marketplace made in collaboration with Tech Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra entered the NFT space earlier this week. The automobile maker has now announced the amount of money it made by selling the first batch of NFTs. The proceeds of the sale will be sent to Project Nanhi Kali. The company claims the money will be used to support the education of underprivileged girls in India. Mahindra earned a total of Rs 26 lakh in the sale of the first batch of NFTs. Also Read - Mahindra Thar NFTs now available via auction: How to purchase

In a statement, Mahindra said, “An action-packed auction of the first-ever series of THAR NFTs has garnered high bids worth ₹ 26 lakh. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to Nanhi Kali empowering school education of underprivileged girls.”

Mahindra Thar NFT Auction

Mahindra has introduced a total of four new NFTs via the Mahindra Gallery based on the Polygon platform.  The buyers with a Crypto Wallet ID on any 3rd party marketplace, that support the Polygon platform, were able to participate in this auction. The highest bid was made for the Standing Tall Thar NFT. It earned around Rs 11 lakh alone. The NFT was made to emphasize Thar’s ability to move on rough terrains such as rivers, inclines and dunes. The high seating position of the Thar is also highlighted in this NFT.

The other three include Born of the Earth NFT which highlights Mahindra Thar’s prowess on various elements of nature, Taking Flight NFT which emphasizes the 4×4 nature of the vehicle, and Exploring the Impossible NFT which is to showcase the offroading capability of Thar.

Winning Bids

The auction and purchasing took place on Mahindra Gallery, the online NFT marketplace made in collaboration with Tech Mahindra, especially for this purpose. The buyers of these NFTs will have the right to display and resell the NFTs.

The winners of the auction are going to be invited to the Mahindra Adventure Off-road Driver Training Academy (Igatpuri, Maharashtra) or to the new Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT, Chennai), to experience 4×4 motoring.

 

  Published Date: April 1, 2022 6:39 PM IST

