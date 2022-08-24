Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV spotted on Indian roads alongside current Thar: Check video

wMajor auto maker Mahindra, Maruti as well Force are reportedly planning to launch their 5-door SUVs in the Indian market by next year. As per a new report, we may soon see a new much-awaited version of Mahindra Thar soon as the company has started testing the new 5-door Mahindra Thar SUV on public roads. A few spy photos of the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar have appeared revealing details about the front face along with the rear profile. It gets an identical-looking tailgate along with LED taillights, rear fog lamps, spare wheel housing and also bumper. The new 5-door Thar will be competing with a 5-door Force Gurkha and a 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door version spotted on Indian roads: Watch video

The Mahindra Thar 5-door appeared to be an extended version of the standard thar. The upcoming That is believed to be longer and slightly wider than the 3-door Thar. The Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to make its first appearance at the Auto Expo 2023 where we might also see the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Force Gurkha 5-door.

The new Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to offer more stability on the road than the 3-door model, thanks to stiffer platform, new penta-link suspension and wider track. For those who are unaware, the 3-door Thar sits under 4 meters in length, while the 5-door model will measure around 4.3 meters in length. The Scorpio N measures 4.7 meters in length, and has 60mm wider track than the Thar. The five-door Mahindra Thar is more of a family car, as it can easily accommodate more people than its predecessors.

There are rumours about a 4×2 version of the car as well. Even the three-door Mahindra Thar is expected to get this 4×2 variant which will be much cheaper compared to the current version. It is expected to be powered by a 1.5-liter engine.

R Velusamy, Senior Vice President, Head – Automotive Product Development, MRV, Mahindra confirmed that the upcoming 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar will be based on a ladder-on-frame chassis platform like new-gen Scorpio N SUV. The Thar 5-door would come with a dedicated door for rear seat passengers and there will be more space on the inside. The overall dimensions of the 5-door Thar will be more than the current version.