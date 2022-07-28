Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV to be based on Scorpio N platform, will compete against Force Gurkha, Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Domestic automaker Mahindra recently launched the new-gen Scorpio N SUV based on a ladder-on-frame chassis platform and now R Velusamy, Senior Vice President, Head – Automotive Product Development, MRV, Mahindra confirmed that the upcoming 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar will be based on the same platform. The Thar 5-door would come with a dedicated door for rear seat passengers and there will be more space on the inside. The overall dimensions of the 5-door Thar will be more than the current version. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4×4 SUV spotted in Mumbai ahead of India launch

The new Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to offer more stability on the road than the 3-door model, thanks to stiffer platform, new penta-link suspension and wider track. For those who are unaware, the 3-door Thar sits under 4 meters in length, while the 5-door model will measure around 4.3 meters in length. The Scorpio N measures 4.7 meters in length, and has 60mm wider track than the Thar. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door may debut at Auto Expo 2023 in India, will compete against Thar, Force Gurkha

The five-door Mahindra Thar is more of a family car, as it can easily accommodate more people than its predecessors. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door pics leaked ahead of official launch

Mahindra Thar 5-Door Alternative 1: Jimny 5-door

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working on a new long-wheelbase version of Jimny, which is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. The Jimny 5-door will be around 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height. With this length, the Jimny will be closer to Maruti Suzuki Swift in terms of length. However, the wheelbase is considerable at 2550 mm. The five-door version is expected to get more boot space compared to the three-door variant.

The 5-door Jimny will be at least 100 kg heavier compared to the current 3-door version, expected to weigh in at 1,190 kg (kerb weight). The 3-door version is powered by K15B engine – a 1.5L NA petrol unit, with 103 PS of peak power on tap. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic, with a part-time 4WD system.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door Alternative 2: Gurkha 5-door

Force has been working on giving the Gurkha a five-door variant for some time and fresh spy shots of the upcoming SUV have revealed new details. 5-Door Gurkha will compete with the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-Door and Maruti Suzuki 5-Door Jimny. Interestingly, the 5 door Jimny will also be offered as a 7 seater. One can expect the 5-door version of the Force Gurkha to be priced at least Rs 1 lakh higher than the equivalent 3-door version of Force Gurkha.

The five-door Gurkha will be based on a stretched version of the regular Gurkha’s C in C ladder-frame architecture. The five-door Gurkha will be based on a stretched version of the regular Gurkha’s C in C ladder-frame architecture.