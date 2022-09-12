Mahindra Thar 5-door version may arrive at Auto Expo 2023: Hers's what we know so far

After the success of the 3-door Mahindra Thar, the Indian automaker Maker is reportedly planning on launching the Mahindra Thar 5-door version for the Indian market. The Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to make its first appearance at the Auto Expo 2023 where we might also see the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Force Gurkha 5-door. The 5-door test vehicle, in comparison to the three-door model of the Mahindra Thar, will have a longer wheelbase, and the rear features an upright tailgate with a spare wheel attached and rectangular-shaped LED tail lamps. The Thar 5-door would come with a dedicated door for rear seat passengers and there will be more space on the inside. The overall dimensions of the 5-door Thar will be more than the current version. Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door version spotted on Indian roads: Watch video

As per reports on the Internet, the new Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to offer more stability on the road than the 3-door model, thanks to stiffer platform, new penta-link suspension and wider track. Currently, the 3-door Thar sits under 4 meters in length, while the 5-door model will measure around 4.3 meters in length. The Scorpio N measures 4.7 meters in length and has 60mm wider track than the Thar. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door may debut at Auto Expo 2023 in India, will compete against Thar, Force Gurkha

In terms of powertrain, Mahindra might retain the options of the 2.2-liter mHawk Diesel engine and 2-liter mStallion petrol engine. There are rumours about a 4×2 version of the car as well. Even the three-door Mahindra Thar is expected to get this 4×2 variant which will be much cheaper compared to the current version. It is expected to be powered by a 1.5-liter engine. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door pics leaked ahead of official launch

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is also reportedly working on a new long-wheelbase version of Jimny. The Jimny 5-door will be around 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height. With this length, the Jimny will be closer to Maruti Suzuki Swift in terms of length. However, the wheelbase is considerable at 2550 mm. The five-door version is expected to get more boot space compared to the three-door variant.

The 5-door Jimny will be at least 100 kg heavier compared to the current 3-door version, expected to weigh in at 1,190 kg (kerb weight). The 3-door version is powered by K15B engine – a 1.5L NA petrol unit, with 103 PS of peak power on tap. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic, with a part-time 4WD system.

Force has been working on giving the Gurkha a five-door variant for some time and fresh spy shots of the upcoming SUV have revealed new details. 5-Door Gurkha will compete with the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-Door and Maruti Suzuki 5-Door Jimny. Interestingly, the 5 door Jimny will also be offered as a 7 seater. One can expect the 5-door version of the Force Gurkha to be priced at least Rs 1 lakh higher than the equivalent 3-door version of Force Gurkha.