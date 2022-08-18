Mahindra Thar 5 Door Version Seen Testing On Indian Roads Watch Video

The Mahindra Thar 5-door has been spotted yet again. While the car in question was completely camouflaged, we can safely assume that it is a 5-door Mahindra Thar, thanks to various similarities with the 3-door version. The new Mahindra Thar 5-door was seen on Indian roads and while it was dark we get a good glimpse at the silhouette of the car as well as the tailgate of the Mahindra Thar 5-door. The new 5-door Thar will be competing with a 5-door Force Gurkha and a 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny. None of the three mentioned above have been launched in India yet. Also Read - Mahindra Thar 5-door vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door vs Force Gurkha 5-door: Check price, features and more

The Mahindra Thar 5-door will witness some major changes in dimensions, especially the length and even the overall seating capacity. The video shows us that Mahindra will be sticking to the same aesthetic as the 3-door version. The tail lamps are almost identical to what we see on the Thar that was launched in 2020. The lights are rectangular in shape and get the trademark LED outline. Also Read - Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV with 13 seats spotted in India, may launch soon: Details here

The new Thar will be much longer than the standard version. However, Mahindra is expected to retain the wheelbase despite the length growing beyond 4 meters. This increased length will have an impact on the approach and departure angles of the car and hence it may not be as good an offroader as the three-door version.

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to make its first appearance at the Auto Expo 2023 where we might also see the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Force Gurkha 5-door.

In terms of powertrain, Mahindra might retain the options of the 2.2-liter mHawk Diesel engine and 2-liter mStallion petrol engine. There are rumours about a 4×2 version of the car as well. Even the three-door Mahindra Thar is expected to get this 4×2 variant which will be much cheaper compared to the current version. It is expected to be powered by a 1.5-liter engine.