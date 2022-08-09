comscore Mahindra Thar 5-door vs Force Gurkha 5-door vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Check price, features and more
Mahindra Thar 5-door vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door vs Force Gurkha 5-door: Check price, features and more

Maruti Suzuki has already started manufacturing the 3-door Jimny for export markets.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door

Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV to be based on Scorpio N platform, will compete against Force Gurkha, Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Major auto maker Mahindra, Maruti as well Force are reportedly planning to launch their 5-door SUVs in the Indian market by next year. Various reports on the Internet have claimed that Mahindra Thar 5-door, Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door may debut at Auto Expo 2023. Maruti Suzuki has already started manufacturing the 3-door Jimny for export markets in India. However, as per a new report India will get the 5-door version, which is expected to come in 5-seat and 7-seat configurations. Similarly, Mahindra Thar as well as Force Gurkha are already available in 3-door variants. However, with the launch of 5-door models, the Indian SUV market will be able to cater to potential customers with better options, specifically for those who don’t want to buy current 3-door variants. Also Read - Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV with 13 seats spotted in India, may launch soon: Details here

Mahindra Thar 5-door

The new Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to offer more stability on the road than the 3-door model, thanks to stiffer platform, new penta-link suspension and wider track. For those who are unaware, the 3-door Thar sits under 4 meters in length, while the 5-door model will measure around 4.3 meters in length. The Scorpio N measures 4.7 meters in length, and has 60mm wider track than the Thar. The five-door Mahindra Thar is more of a family car, as it can easily accommodate more people than its predecessors. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Baleno SUV YTB spotted on Indian roads ahead of launch: View design

Also Read - Force Gurkha 5-door SUV inspired by Mercedes Benz G-Class spied, will compete against Thar, Suzuki Jimny

R Velusamy, Senior Vice President, Head – Automotive Product Development, MRV, Mahindra confirmed that the upcoming 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar will be based on a ladder-on-frame chassis platform like new-gen Scorpio N SUV. The Thar 5-door would come with a dedicated door for rear seat passengers and there will be more space on the inside. The overall dimensions of the 5-door Thar will be more than the current version.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working on a new long-wheelbase version of Jimny, which is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door are assumed to start at around Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. The Jimny 5-door will be around 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height. With this length, the Jimny will be closer to Maruti Suzuki Swift in terms of length. However, the wheelbase is considerable at 2550 mm. The five-door version is expected to get more boot space compared to the three-door variant.

Upcoming Cars, Upcoming Cars India, 2023 Auto Expo, Auto Expo 2023, Mahindra Thar 5-door, Mahindra Thar 5-door launch, Mahindra Thar 5-door price, Mahindra Thar 5-door looks, Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door, v launch, Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door looks, Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door price, Mahindra Thar 5-Door, Mahindra Thar 5-Door launch, Mahindra Thar 5-Door price, Mahindra Thar 5-Door design, Skoda Octavia RS iV Plug-in Hybrid, upcoming SUVs, upcoming SUVs in India

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The 5-door Jimny will be at least 100 kg heavier compared to the current 3-door version, expected to weigh in at 1,190 kg (kerb weight). The 3-door version is powered by K15B engine – a 1.5L NA petrol unit, with 103 PS of peak power on tap. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic, with a part-time 4WD system.

Force Gurkha 5-door

Force has been working on giving the Gurkha a five-door variant for some time and fresh spy shots of the upcoming SUV have revealed new details. 5-Door Gurkha will compete with the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-Door and Maruti Suzuki 5-Door Jimny. Interestingly, the 5 door Jimny will also be offered as a 7 seater. One can expect the 5-door version of the Force Gurkha to be priced at least Rs 1 lakh higher than the equivalent 3-door version of Force Gurkha.

Credit: rushlane

The five-door Gurkha will be based on a stretched version of the regular Gurkha’s C in C ladder-frame architecture. The five-door Gurkha will be based on a stretched version of the regular Gurkha’s C in C ladder-frame architecture.

  Published Date: August 9, 2022 3:05 PM IST

