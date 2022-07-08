Mahindra Thar Force Gurkha Rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 Door Pics Leaked

Mahindra That and Force Gurkha are enjoying dominance almost unchallenged by any other vehicle in their segment. Maruti is gearing up to launch its own take on the segment with the Suzuki Jimny. The Suzuki Jimny three door version has been available in global markets but India will be getting the five-door version. Just in time to compete with the upcoming five-door versions of the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha Also Read - Maruti Suzuki to launch a new mid-size SUV on July 20 in India: Expected price, features and more

We get fresh pictures of the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny testing mule. While the pictures haven't been taken in India, it is expected to be the version that will be launched in India. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny three-door variant is already being manufactured in India and exported to other markets. The company has confirmed that it will be bringing the Suzuki Jimny to India as well.

In the pictures, we can see the Maruti Suzuki Jimny with camouflaged in order to avoid giving away a lot of details. However, we can see that the SUV has five doors and the boxy proportions are a dead giveaway that it is a Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

According to a report by Autocar India, the dimensions of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny have also been leaked. The report suggests that the Jimny will be 3850mm in length, making it shorter than Baleno and Brezza. With this length, the Jimny will be closer to Maruti Suzuki Swift in terms of length. However, the wheelbase is considerable at 2550 mm. The five-door version is expected to get more boot space compared to the three-door variant.

We also get a glimpse of the interiors. The steering wheel of the SUV is round and looks similar to what we have seen in previous Maruti Suzuki cars. The dashboard is also all black with no colour inserts of any kind. The version spotted in the spy pictures had an automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to reveal the five-door Jimny to the Indian audience at the Auto Expo 2023 and it might launch the vehicle in the following months. The SUV launching in India is expected to feature the 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine that also does duty in the new Brezza 2022. However, Maruti might also launch a 1.2-liter engine option to benefit from the reduced taxes on sub-4m cars.