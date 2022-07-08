comscore Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door pics leaked
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Mahindra Thar Force Gurkha Rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 Door Pics Leaked
News

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door pics leaked ahead of official launch

automobile

In the pictures, we can see the Maruti Suzuki Jimny with camouflaged in order to avoid giving away a lot of details.

Maruti Jimny (1)

Credit: carscoops

Mahindra That and Force Gurkha are enjoying dominance almost unchallenged by any other vehicle in their segment. Maruti is gearing up to launch its own take on the segment with the Suzuki Jimny. The Suzuki Jimny three door version has been available in global markets but India will be getting the five-door version. Just in time to compete with the upcoming five-door versions of the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha Also Read - Maruti Suzuki to launch a new mid-size SUV on July 20 in India: Expected price, features and more

We get fresh pictures of the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny testing mule. While the pictures haven’t been taken in India, it is expected to be the version that will be launched in India. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny three-door variant is already being manufactured in India and exported to other markets. The company has confirmed that it will be bringing the Suzuki Jimny to India as well. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4×4 SUV to get India launch soon, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha

In the pictures, we can see the Maruti Suzuki Jimny with camouflaged in order to avoid giving away a lot of details. However, we can see that the SUV has five doors and the boxy proportions are a dead giveaway that it is a Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Alto select variants discontinued, new Alto K10 to launch soon: Check details

According to a report by Autocar India, the dimensions of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny have also been leaked. The report suggests that the Jimny will be 3850mm in length, making it shorter than Baleno and Brezza. With this length, the Jimny will be closer to Maruti Suzuki Swift in terms of length. However, the wheelbase is considerable at 2550 mm. The five-door version is expected to get more boot space compared to the three-door variant.

Credit: carscoops

We also get a glimpse of the interiors. The steering wheel of the SUV is round and looks similar to what we have seen in previous Maruti Suzuki cars. The dashboard is also all black with no colour inserts of any kind. The version spotted in the spy pictures had an automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to reveal the five-door Jimny to the Indian audience at the Auto Expo 2023 and it might launch the vehicle in the following months. The SUV launching in India is expected to feature the 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine that also does duty in the new Brezza 2022. However, Maruti might also launch a 1.2-liter engine option to benefit from the reduced taxes on sub-4m cars.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 8, 2022 2:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Asus Zenfone 9 leaked video hints at comeback of scroll key to phones
Mobiles
Asus Zenfone 9 leaked video hints at comeback of scroll key to phones
Nothing Phone (1) launch: From offers and price to specifications, all you need to know

Photo Gallery

Nothing Phone (1) launch: From offers and price to specifications, all you need to know

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 5G launched in India: Check details here

Mobiles

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 5G launched in India: Check details here

Netflix introduces spatial audio on the platform for select series, movies

News

Netflix introduces spatial audio on the platform for select series, movies

Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip to go on sale in India today: How to buy

Laptops

Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip to go on sale in India today: How to buy

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door pics leaked ahead of official launch

Microsoft Teams new features will make hybrid working easier: Check details

Asus Zenfone 9 leaked video hints at comeback of scroll key to phones

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 5G launched in India: Check details here

Netflix introduces spatial audio on the platform for select series, movies

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999