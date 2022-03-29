comscore Mahindra Thar NFTs revealed: Check how to buy one
News

Mahindra Thar NFTs now available via auction: How to purchase

automobile

All the earnings from the winning bid will be sent to Project Nanhi Kali to support the education of underprivileged girls in India.

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar NFT goes on sale

Earlier last week, Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that they will become the first Indian automobile maker to enter the NFT space. Mahindra has now revealed the four new NFTs that will be available in a series of auctions starting today.

This will be the first series of Mahindra Thar Superhero themed NFTs. The auction has gone live today and will go on till 31 March. The company has setup the auction via Mahindra Gallery. Interested buyers can click here to get to the auction site. The NFT auction will conclude on 31 March, 2022,

What will you get if you win the Thar NFT auction?

-The buyer will be the first and exclusive owner of Mahindra Thar’s super-hero-themed NFTs.

-Whatever the winning bid will earn will be sent to Project Nanhi Kali, to support the education of underprivileged girls in India.

-The winners of the auction will be invited to the Mahindra Adventure Off-road Driver Training Academy (Igatpuri, Maharashtra) or to the new state-of-the-art Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT, Chennai), to experience the thrill of 4×4 motoring.

-The owner of the NFT will be registered on the blockchain, which will make them the exclusive owner of the digital art. The buyer will have the right to display and resell the NFTs. The latter can be done using the Crypto Wallet ID on any 3rd party marketplace that support Polygon platform.

Here are some details about the four NFTs introduced by Mahindra:

NFT 1 – Born of the Earth: The NFT is called ‘Born of the Earth’. This NFT highlights Mahindra Thar’s prowess on various elements of nature.

NFT 2 – Taking Flight: The second NFT is named ‘Taking Flight’. This NFT highlights the 4×4 drivetrain and go-anywhere attitude of the Thar.

NFT 3 – Standing Tall: This ‘Standing Tall’ NFT will be emphasising on Thar’s ability to move on rough terrains such as rivers, inclines and dunes. The high seating position of the Thar is also highlighted in this NFT.

NFT 4 – Exploring the Impossible: The ‘Exploring the Impossible’ NFT, as the name suggests, highlights the car’s appeal among offroaders.

Auction Process

-The Auction and eventual purchase will take place on Mahindra Gallery, the online NFT marketplace made in collaboration with Tech Mahindra, especially for this purpose.

-Buyers need to create a Crypto Wallet in Mahindra Gallery to participate in the auction. The website enables mandatory KYC to be done before bidding begins. A unique ID will be created which identifies you as the bidder/potential buyer.

-The highest bidder can complete the purchase transaction using normal INR through the Crypto Wallet that needs to be created before bidding starts.

-As the owner of the NFT as recorded on the blockchain, the buyer will have the right to display and resell the NFTs. The latter can be done using his Crypto Wallet ID on any 3rd party marketplace that support Polygon platform

-Mahindra & Mahindra will send an email to the highest bidder and allow 48 hours to make the payment and claim the NFT. If the highest bidder doesn’t claim ownership in 48 hours, the 2nd highest bidder will be given the chance to claim ownership within 48 hours.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 29, 2022 1:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 29, 2022 2:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Mahindra reveals four exclusive Thar NFTs: How to buy
automobile
Mahindra reveals four exclusive Thar NFTs: How to buy
Apple's upcoming iPad Pro might debut in Fall of 2022

News

Apple's upcoming iPad Pro might debut in Fall of 2022

Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer free to access for limited time- New maps, features, and more

Gaming

Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer free to access for limited time- New maps, features, and more

Instagram is testing a feature that will make it easier for users to support social causes

Apps

Instagram is testing a feature that will make it easier for users to support social causes

Samsung thinks Oppo Find N is ah-mazing!

Mobiles

Samsung thinks Oppo Find N is ah-mazing!

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mahindra reveals four exclusive Thar NFTs: How to buy

Apple's upcoming iPad Pro might debut in Fall of 2022

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect

Motorola Frontier new images leak, expected to come with Samsung 200MP sensor: Here's what we know so far

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mahindra reveals four exclusive Thar NFTs: How to buy

automobile

Mahindra reveals four exclusive Thar NFTs: How to buy
Indian government to own 35.8 percent of Vodafone Idea

Telecom

Indian government to own 35.8 percent of Vodafone Idea
Jio, Airtel acquire spectrum in the latest 4G spectrum auction

Telecom

Jio, Airtel acquire spectrum in the latest 4G spectrum auction
Telecom spectrum auctions begin today: Highest bidders, validity and more

Telecom

Telecom spectrum auctions begin today: Highest bidders, validity and more
TRAI floats consultation paper on spectrum auction

News

TRAI floats consultation paper on spectrum auction

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire का जलवा बरकरार! डाउनलोड के मामले में फिर बना दुनिया का टॉप मोबाइल गेम

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G और Galaxy A33 5G भारत में पेश, फोटोग्राफी के लिए मिलेंगे 4 बैक कैमरे

सैमसंग ने जिस गलती के लिए मांगी माफी, शाओमी पर भी लगा वैसा ही आरोप

BGMI में हैकर्स हो रहे कम? इस हफ्ते क्राफ्टन ने बैन किए सिर्फ 22 हजार अकाउंट

एप्पल का सस्ता 5G आइफोन यूजर्स को नहीं आ रहा पसंद! जानें

Latest Videos

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

News

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price
WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

News

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video
This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

News

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video
Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Features

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

News

Mahindra reveals four exclusive Thar NFTs: How to buy
automobile
Mahindra reveals four exclusive Thar NFTs: How to buy
Apple's upcoming iPad Pro might debut in Fall of 2022

News

Apple's upcoming iPad Pro might debut in Fall of 2022
Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect
Motorola Frontier new images leak, expected to come with Samsung 200MP sensor: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

Motorola Frontier new images leak, expected to come with Samsung 200MP sensor: Here's what we know so far
Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

News

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers