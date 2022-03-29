Earlier last week, Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that they will become the first Indian automobile maker to enter the NFT space. Mahindra has now revealed the four new NFTs that will be available in a series of auctions starting today.

This will be the first series of Mahindra Thar Superhero themed NFTs. The auction has gone live today and will go on till 31 March. The company has setup the auction via Mahindra Gallery. Interested buyers can click here to get to the auction site. The NFT auction will conclude on 31 March, 2022,

What will you get if you win the Thar NFT auction?

-The buyer will be the first and exclusive owner of Mahindra Thar’s super-hero-themed NFTs.

-Whatever the winning bid will earn will be sent to Project Nanhi Kali, to support the education of underprivileged girls in India.

-The winners of the auction will be invited to the Mahindra Adventure Off-road Driver Training Academy (Igatpuri, Maharashtra) or to the new state-of-the-art Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT, Chennai), to experience the thrill of 4×4 motoring.

-The owner of the NFT will be registered on the blockchain, which will make them the exclusive owner of the digital art. The buyer will have the right to display and resell the NFTs. The latter can be done using the Crypto Wallet ID on any 3rd party marketplace that support Polygon platform.

Here are some details about the four NFTs introduced by Mahindra:

NFT 1 – Born of the Earth: The NFT is called ‘Born of the Earth’. This NFT highlights Mahindra Thar’s prowess on various elements of nature.

NFT 2 – Taking Flight: The second NFT is named ‘Taking Flight’. This NFT highlights the 4×4 drivetrain and go-anywhere attitude of the Thar.

NFT 3 – Standing Tall: This ‘Standing Tall’ NFT will be emphasising on Thar’s ability to move on rough terrains such as rivers, inclines and dunes. The high seating position of the Thar is also highlighted in this NFT.

NFT 4 – Exploring the Impossible: The ‘Exploring the Impossible’ NFT, as the name suggests, highlights the car’s appeal among offroaders.

An action-packed adventure captured in auction-ready tokens. Auction begins for MetaTHAR – four unique Thar NFTs that tell the tale of the 4×4 superhero. First owners also win a thrilling Thar experience. Bid big and be a winner. https://t.co/UREtMbfD9u pic.twitter.com/OjOkZg4X1G — Mahindra Thar (@Mahindra_Thar) March 29, 2022

Auction Process

-The Auction and eventual purchase will take place on Mahindra Gallery, the online NFT marketplace made in collaboration with Tech Mahindra, especially for this purpose.

-Buyers need to create a Crypto Wallet in Mahindra Gallery to participate in the auction. The website enables mandatory KYC to be done before bidding begins. A unique ID will be created which identifies you as the bidder/potential buyer.

-The highest bidder can complete the purchase transaction using normal INR through the Crypto Wallet that needs to be created before bidding starts.

-As the owner of the NFT as recorded on the blockchain, the buyer will have the right to display and resell the NFTs. The latter can be done using his Crypto Wallet ID on any 3rd party marketplace that support Polygon platform

-Mahindra & Mahindra will send an email to the highest bidder and allow 48 hours to make the payment and claim the NFT. If the highest bidder doesn’t claim ownership in 48 hours, the 2nd highest bidder will be given the chance to claim ownership within 48 hours.