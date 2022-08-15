Mahindra Unveils Five New Electric Suvs Under New Xuv And Be Brands Check Details Pics

Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled its new INGLO EV platform and five e-SUVs under two EV brands in India. The company introduced two new platforms for electric cars, BE and XUV. Mahindra’s aims to lead the electric mobility revolution in India by launching new electric SUVs. Mahindra unveiled two new brands, created specifically to house the company’s EV portfolio – XUV with the Twin Peak logo in Copper and the all-new electric-only brand called BE. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Mahindra to unveil five electric cars today, details here

The new XUV brand will host a range of products that build upon the current Mahindra cars. These cars will get a futuristic design and will be targeted at retaining existing brand enthusiasts as well as bringing new members to the Mahindra family. These cars will be more familiar as it will be based on some of the existing XUV brand ICE vehicles. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 some features removed silently, still waiting period over 22 months: Check details

The BE brand will come with a completely new design language that will target customers who are looking for something completely new. The manifestation of these two brands have been showcased via five e-SUVs: the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The first four of these are to be launched between 2024 and 2026. Also Read - Mahindra XUV400 EV spotted in video: Key design elements leaked

All new cars will be based on the INGLO platform. Mahindra claims it is an intelligent neural network of multi-sensory experiences and platform capabilities. The INGLO platform will underpin all the Mahindra EVs going forward. The platform will serve as the backbone of the Mahindra EV architecture.

Mahindra claims, INGLO will deliver class-leading safety standards, high performance, long range and efficiency. INGLO will also come with features like augmented reality-enabled heads-up display, edge-to-edge screen, 5G network capability and Over-The-Air updates.

Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Group, said, “We are proud and delighted to showcase our Born Electric vision. It provides a strategic direction that is in line with our core philosophy of ‘Rise’ – to be an organisation that will be counted among the best in the world and at the same time rise for our planet to fight against climate change. Mahindra will offer customers future-ready technology, head-turning design, world-class products and the benefits of global partnerships. By 2027, we expect that a quarter of the SUVs we sell will be electric.”

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director – Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “Our vision of Born Electric is underpinned by the future-ready INGLO platform, two new exciting brands and the Heartcore design philosophy. The five electric SUVs provide a powerful glimpse of our strategic direction and hews to the Mahindra attitude of a racing spirit and the attitude of adventure. We aim to not only electrify the roads but also the hearts and minds of SUV aficionados in India and around the world.”