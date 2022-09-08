comscore Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV to launch in India today: Hers's how watch it live, expected price and more
Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV to launch in India today: Check price, feature and more

The XUV 400 EV is also likely to come loaded with the latest connected tech and ADAS features, a new headlight with integrated DRLs and a closed-off front grille.

Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to reveal the Mahindra XUV400 – company’s first all-electric SUV in the Indian market today. The vehicle will be launched on World EV Day, September 8 at 7:30 PM (IST), as per the company said. The XUV 400 EV is also likely to come loaded with the latest connected tech and ADAS features, a new headlight with integrated DRLs, a closed-off front grille, a new design for the tail lamps. The car will also come with an updated LED taillight with redesigned lighting elements. “Electric has a new beat that will get your heart racing. Get ready for some fun this #WorldEVday, on 8th September. To join the webcast and Make Electric Fun: https://bit.ly/3qdqUXS,” the company tweeted. Also Read - World's biggest EV maker opens its first showroom in Delhi

Mahindra has also released several teasers of Mahindra XUV400 on social media. One of its Tweets said, “Lights. Camera. Electric. XUV400, the new all-electric SUV from the house of Mahindra will be revealing soon to redefine fun. Watch this space for more http://bit.ly/3RvDflL.”

The upcoming electric SUV will measure 4.2-metres in length. In comparison, the ICE-powered XUV300 and its direct rival, Nexon EV, measure 3.9-metres in length. One can expect the XUV400 to offer a range of 350-400 km on a single charge. In comparison, the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max’s ARAI range is rated at 312 km and 437 km per charge respectively.

When comparing the XUV400 EV with the electric XUV 300 EV showcased at the Auto Expo event, we can see a lot of similarities, in the headlamp cluster. However, the air intake vents have been changed a little. The rest of the setup continues to remain the same. The interiors seems to be similar to the current version of the XUV300.

  • Published Date: September 8, 2022 12:35 PM IST
