Mahindra XUV300-based electric car XUV400 to launch next month, will compete against Tata Nexon EV

Domestic carmaker Mahindra is reportedly planning to launch the electric version of the XUV300 – christened the XUV400 – on September 6. The upcoming electric SUV will measure 4.2-metres in length. In comparison, the ICE-powered XUV300 and its direct rival, Nexon EV, measure 3.9-metres in length. One can expect the XUV400 to offer a range of 350-400 km on a single charge. In comparison, the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max’s ARAI range is rated at 312 km and 437 km per charge respectively. The XUV 400 was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 along with an electric variant of KUV. Also Read - Mahindra XUV400 EV spotted in video: Key design elements leaked

According to the spy shots shared by AutoCar India, the car is confirmed to be based on the XUV300. The images showcase the car in a camouflage paint job, which means the car is most likely production-spec with no dummy parts attached. Also Read – Mahindra unveils five new electric SUVs along with new XUV and BE brands The images reveal a charging socket placed on the front left fender. The images also reveal that the car will sit lower than the standard XUV300 and has standard steel wheels instead of alloys.

The XUV 400 EV is also likely to come loaded with the latest connected tech and ADAS features, a new headlight with integrated DRLs, a closed-off front grille, a new design for the tail lamps. The car will also come with an updated LED taillight with redesigned lighting elements. It may also feature a larger touchscreen system featuring the brand’s Adreno X infotainment system. The XUV 400 EV is likely to be placed in the segment of Tata Nexon EV which retails around Rs 15 lakh.

The company recently introduced two new platforms for electric cars, BE and XUV. Mahindra’s aims to lead the electric mobility revolution in India by launching new electric SUVs. Mahindra unveiled two new brands, created specifically to house the company’s EV portfolio – XUV with the Twin Peak logo in Copper and the all-new electric-only brand called BE.

The new XUV brand will host a range of products that build upon the current Mahindra cars. These cars will get a futuristic design and will be targeted at retaining existing brand enthusiasts as well as bringing new members to the Mahindra family. These cars will be more familiar as it will be based on some of the existing XUV brand ICE vehicles.